India News

India launches bid to host 2036 Olympics, competing against Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Athletes from India and Iran aboard a boat during the floating parade on the Seine River at the opening ceremony on July 26, 2024. (REUTERS/Albert Gea)

India has officially initiated its bid to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games by submitting a “Letter of Intent” to the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Future Host Commission on October 1. This marks the beginning of India’s campaign to bring the Olympics to its shores, a proposal first made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

The intent letter submitted by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) outlines India’s goal to host the quadrennial games and names Ahmedabad as a potential host city. According to a source from the sports ministry, the country views this opportunity as one that could “bring substantial benefits, fostering economic growth, social progress, and youth empowerment.”

India is competing against Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey, all of whom are positioning themselves as strong candidates to host the 2036 Olympics. A final decision on the host city is expected only after the IOC elections next year.

Support for India’s bid has been voiced by current IOC President Thomas Bach. The last time India hosted a major multi-sport event was the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi. In preparation for the bid, top Indian sports officials, including IOA President PT Usha, attended the recent Paris Olympics to garner support for the country’s proposal.

India has also proposed the inclusion of indigenous sports such as yoga, kho kho, and kabaddi as part of the 2036 Games. The Sports Authority of India’s Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has submitted a report identifying these sports, along with chess, T20 cricket, and squash, as potential additions to the Games if India is selected as the host. However, the IOA is currently facing internal conflicts, including disputes over the appointment of a CEO.

Shelbin MS

