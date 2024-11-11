Eleven militants killed in Manipur gunfight, CRPF personnel injured

A gunfight between security forces and militants in Manipur’s Jiribam district on Monday led to the deaths of 11 suspected militants, officials reported. The clash took place near the Borobekra police station in Jakurador Karong, where militants opened fire on the police station and an adjacent CRPF camp around 2:30 pm. Two CRPF personnel were injured in the exchange, with one in critical condition.

After the initial attack, a group of militants advanced toward Jakurador Karong market, about 100 meters away, setting fire to several shops and attacking nearby homes, officials said. Security forces responded, sparking a gunfight that lasted over an hour, resulting in the militants’ fatalities.

Officials confirmed that a relief camp within the police station compound was affected, with five residents reported missing during the clash. Authorities are unsure if the missing individuals were abducted or fled for safety, and a search is underway.

Following the incident, prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS were issued to prevent further unrest. “There is apprehension of widespread disturbance to peace and public tranquility,” a notification stated, banning gatherings of more than five people.

Jiribam district has seen escalating violence in recent months, particularly in the Borobekra sub-division. Since last June, ethnic clashes have claimed over 200 lives and displaced thousands, with incidents between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in the Imphal Valley and surrounding hills. Initially spared, the district has now become embroiled in the conflict.