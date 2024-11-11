11.4 C
New York
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Subscribe
HomeIndia NewsEleven militants killed in Manipur gunfight, CRPF personnel injured
India News

Eleven militants killed in Manipur gunfight, CRPF personnel injured

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

A file photo of security personnel patrolling in Imphal. (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Related stories

India News

India launches bid to host 2036 Olympics, competing against Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey

India has officially initiated its bid to host the...
India News

Three terrorists killed in attack on army convoy in Jammu and Kashmir

Security forces killed two terrorists on Tuesday morning following...
India News

India, China start troop withdrawal at two Ladakh locations after border agreement

India and China have started the process of pulling...
India News

Xi and Modi focus on strengthening relations during BRICS Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra...
India News

India rebukes Canada over diplomatic probe linked to Sikh leader’s murder

India accused Canada on Monday of targeting its diplomats...

A gunfight between security forces and militants in Manipur’s Jiribam district on Monday led to the deaths of 11 suspected militants, officials reported. The clash took place near the Borobekra police station in Jakurador Karong, where militants opened fire on the police station and an adjacent CRPF camp around 2:30 pm. Two CRPF personnel were injured in the exchange, with one in critical condition.

 

After the initial attack, a group of militants advanced toward Jakurador Karong market, about 100 meters away, setting fire to several shops and attacking nearby homes, officials said. Security forces responded, sparking a gunfight that lasted over an hour, resulting in the militants’ fatalities.

 

Officials confirmed that a relief camp within the police station compound was affected, with five residents reported missing during the clash. Authorities are unsure if the missing individuals were abducted or fled for safety, and a search is underway.

- Advertisement -

 

Following the incident, prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS were issued to prevent further unrest. “There is apprehension of widespread disturbance to peace and public tranquility,” a notification stated, banning gatherings of more than five people.

 

Jiribam district has seen escalating violence in recent months, particularly in the Borobekra sub-division. Since last June, ethnic clashes have claimed over 200 lives and displaced thousands, with incidents between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in the Imphal Valley and surrounding hills. Initially spared, the district has now become embroiled in the conflict.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
India launches bid to host 2036 Olympics, competing against Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Swifties react as Taylor Swift skips MTV EMAs to cheer on Travis Kelce’s Chiefs game

Entertainment 0
Fans of Taylor Swift, often known as Swifties, recently...

Khushi Kapoor sparks dating rumors with Vedang Raina after Maldives vacation, customized bracelet

Entertainment 0
Khushi Kapoor, the star of the highly anticipated The...

Ajay Devgn criticizes new Bollywood generation for lacking ‘men-men’ presence

Entertainment 0
Ajay Devgn recently shared his thoughts on Bollywood's evolving...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc