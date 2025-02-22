Ex USAID India chief Veena Reddy faces scrutiny over interference in parliamentary elections

Veena Reddy and USAID: BJP’s Allegations of Election Interference

Veena Reddy, the first Indian American to head the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in India, is now at the center of controversy as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raises allegations of foreign interference in India’s electoral process. The issue has gained traction after recent claims by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding USAID’s funding for voter turnout in India.

BJP leaders have accused USAID of interfering in India’s elections, pointing to a disclosure by the United States’ Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, which revealed that USAID allocated $21 million to the Election Commission of India to increase voter participation. This revelation has sparked a political storm, with BJP leaders demanding an investigation into the funding and its impact on India’s democratic process.

Rajya Sabha MP and advocate Mahesh Jethmalani took to social media to allege that Veena Reddy was sent to India in 2021 as USAID’s Mission Director and left the country soon after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He claimed that her departure was an attempt to evade Indian investigative agencies looking into USAID’s financial activities. Jethmalani further alleged that Reddy worked closely with U.S. Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, hinting at a deeper level of involvement in Indian affairs.

Additionally, BJP Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey has echoed similar concerns, stating that USAID has been funding organizations in India that have allegedly contributed to civil unrest. He urged the central government to launch a probe into these financial transactions.

Donald Trump has also criticized the funding decision, questioning why the Biden administration allocated $21 million to India’s Election Commission. He suggested that the aid was intended to influence electoral outcomes, stating that it might have been an effort to “get somebody else elected.” Trump had previously expressed skepticism over similar financial assistance to foreign governments.

As part of the America First agenda, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has now suspended all foreign aid pending a thorough review. This includes a freeze on USAID funding to ensure that American financial assistance aligns with U.S. foreign policy priorities.

Veena Reddy is the current Director of USAID’s Mission in India and Bhutan and has had a distinguished career as a U.S. foreign service officer. She originally hails from Andhra Pradesh and made history as the first Indian American to lead USAID in India. Before her India assignment, she served as USAID’s Mission Director in Cambodia, overseeing programs related to food security, environment, health, education, child protection, and democracy.

Reddy also worked as Deputy Mission Director in Haiti, where she led post-earthquake reconstruction efforts, economic growth programs, and elections support. Her legal background includes serving as an Assistant General Counsel for USAID programs in Asia and the Middle East. Before joining federal service, she was a corporate attorney in New York, London, and Los Angeles. She holds a Doctor of Jurisprudence from Columbia University School of Law and an M.A. and B.A. from the University of Chicago.

The controversy surrounding USAID’s role in India’s elections has intensified, with the BJP demanding a white paper on past USAID funding in India. Former Chief Election Commissioner S.Y. Quraishi, however, has dismissed concerns over foreign funding, calling them baseless and politically motivated.

With the U.S. now pausing foreign aid, the impact on India’s development projects supported by USAID remains uncertain. As scrutiny increases, both the Indian and U.S. governments will likely face further questions about transparency and foreign involvement in democratic processes.