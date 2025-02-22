Kash Patel becomes first Indian-American FBI Chief, traces roots to Gujarat’s Anand

Kash Patel Becomes First Indian-American FBI Chief | Roots in Gujarat

Indian-origin Kash Patel officially assumed charge as the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Friday, marking a historic milestone as the first Indian-American to lead the prestigious US law enforcement agency. His oath-taking ceremony was attended by his sister Nisha Patel, girlfriend Alexis Wilkins, and other family members. Notably, Patel took the oath of office on the Bhagavad Gita, symbolizing his strong cultural ties.

Patel’s ancestral roots trace back to Bhadran, a village in Gujarat’s Anand district. Members of the Patidar community revealed that his family had migrated from Bhadran to Uganda nearly 70 to 80 years ago. His relatives later moved to Canada before eventually settling in the United States. According to community leader Rajesh Patel, who also heads the Anand district BJP, 18 generations of Patel’s ancestors have been documented in the family tree (vanshavali) maintained by the Chh Gam Patidar Mandal, an Anand-based organization. However, Kash Patel’s name has yet to be added to the records.

Born in New York in 1980, Patel is now 44 years old. His family briefly returned to India in the 1970s after being expelled from Uganda during Idi Amin’s regime. After their short stay, they relocated to Canada before making the US their permanent home.

Patel is a trained lawyer who studied at the University of Richmond and later obtained his law degree with a Certificate in International Law from University College London. Over the years, he has held key positions in the US government, including serving as Chief of Staff to Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, where he played a crucial role in national defense operations.

In an earlier interview, Patel expressed his deep connection to his heritage, proudly stating, “We are Gujarati.” His appointment as FBI Director has been widely celebrated within the Indian-American community and in Gujarat, with many viewing it as a moment of pride for India’s diaspora.