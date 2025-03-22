Jennifer Lopez ready to date again after Ben Affleck sparks garner reunion rumors

Jennifer Lopez is embracing a fresh start in her love life just two months after finalizing her divorce from Ben Affleck. The On The Floor singer is reportedly open to dating again, influenced by Affleck’s increasing closeness with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

According to an insider who spoke to Page Six, Lopez is ready to move forward and hasn’t given up on finding love. Her inner circle has been encouraging her to put herself out there, especially after seeing Affleck and Garner spending more time together.

Affleck, who shares three children—Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel—with Garner, has been spotted in several friendly outings with his ex-wife. Garner, meanwhile, has been in a long-term relationship with businessman John Miller since 2018. However, recent public sightings of the former couple hugging during a paintball outing with their kids have fueled speculation that they may be rekindling their romance.

A body language expert, Patti Wood, told Radar Online that their hug seemed unusually intimate for exes. “His hug is not something you do with an ex,” she noted.

While Lopez remains open to dating, she is reportedly considering stepping away from high-profile relationships and may pursue someone outside of the entertainment industry. “She’s not limiting herself to any particular type, but she is seriously thinking about dating someone who isn’t in the public eye this time around,” the source added.

Lopez was officially declared single last month following her finalized divorce from Affleck on January 6. However, legal documents stated that the divorce would not take effect until February 21, exactly six months after she initially filed for separation on their second wedding anniversary.

While rumors swirl about Affleck and Garner, insiders close to the situation insist that both Lopez and Garner are relieved to have moved on from him. “The press keeps trying to pit them against each other, but the truth is they’ve bonded over co-parenting and have a lot of respect for one another,” the source revealed.

Interestingly, Affleck has reportedly been reaching out to Lopez recently, sparking curiosity about his emotional state post-divorce. However, Lopez appears focused on moving forward and finding happiness on her own terms.

As she explores this new phase in her life, Lopez is prioritizing her personal happiness and professional endeavors. While Affleck and Garner’s interactions continue to make headlines, Lopez is determined to focus on her own journey—one that might just lead her to a new romance in the near future.