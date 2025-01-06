Joe Biden bestows presidential medal of freedom on Hillary Clinton, George Soros, and others in final ceremony

Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden honored an illustrious group of individuals, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and philanthropist George Soros, with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. The awards were presented at a grand ceremony held in the East Room of the White House on January 4, 2025.

Among the honorees were Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, actor Denzel Washington, and scientist Bill Nye. In total, 19 recipients were recognized for their contributions to the nation’s cultural, social, and political fabric. Due to scheduling conflicts, Argentinian football legend Lionel Messi was unable to attend in person.

“For the final time as President, I have the honor of bestowing the Medal of Freedom—our nation’s highest civilian honor—on a group of extraordinary people who have given their sacred effort to shape the culture and the cause of America,” President Biden said during his speech.

The event was attended by prominent figures, including former President Bill Clinton, several Cabinet members, and high-profile celebrities. Biden highlighted the remarkable impact the recipients have had on American society and beyond.

“This group of people leaves an incredible mark on our country with insight and influence that can be felt around the globe, in major cities and remote areas alike,” Biden said. “As cultural icons, humanitarians, rock stars, sports stars—you inspire, bring healing, and defend American values even when they are under attack.”

- Advertisement -

Hillary Clinton received the only standing ovation of the ceremony. A military aide read her citation as President Biden presented her with the medal:

I was honored to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom yesterday in a ceremony at the White House. Thank you, President Biden. pic.twitter.com/LNSM0NUTMV — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 5, 2025

“As a lawyer, she defended the rights of children. As First Lady, she fought for universal health care and declared that women’s rights are human rights. As Senator, she helped New York rebuild after September 11, 2001. As Secretary of State, she championed democracy worldwide. Her nomination for president broke barriers and inspired generations. Through it all, her career has been dedicated to an eternal truth: America’s ideals are sacred, and we must always defend and live by them.”

As an immigrant who found freedom and prosperity in America, I am deeply moved by this honor. I accept it on behalf of the many people around the world with whom the Open Society Foundations have made common cause over the past 40 years. https://t.co/vdwTgHcZBy — George Soros (@georgesoros) January 4, 2025

Alex Soros accepted the award on behalf of his father, George Soros, a prominent philanthropist and founder of the Open Society Foundations. The military aide read the citation, describing Soros’s life journey from escaping Nazi-occupied Hungary to becoming a leading advocate for open societies and justice worldwide.

In a statement, Soros expressed his gratitude, saying, “As an immigrant who found freedom and prosperity in America, I am deeply moved by this honor. I accept it on behalf of the many people around the world with whom the Open Society Foundations have made common cause over the past 40 years.”

Alex Soros emphasized his father’s legacy and dedication to democracy, adding, “This award isn’t just about the work he’s done; it is a call to action for all of us to fight for democracy on behalf of anyone yearning to be free.”

Several individuals were honored posthumously, including Fannie Lou Hamer, a transformative figure in America’s struggle for racial justice, and Ashton Carter, who served as the 25th Secretary of Defense. Robert Francis Kennedy and George W. Romney were also commemorated for their groundbreaking contributions to public service. Family members of the deceased recipients accepted the awards.

President Biden’s decision to honor George Soros was met with criticism from Republican leaders and MAGA supporters. GOP leader Nikki Haley stated, “Giving George Soros the Presidential Medal of Freedom is another slap in the face of America.” Montana Senator Tim Sheehy added, “George Soros spent millions electing soft-on-crime politicians that let criminals wreak havoc in our major cities.”

Alex Soros, however, defended his father’s legacy, calling him “an American patriot who has spent his life fighting for freedom and human rights.”

I’m proud to be the first president in more than 20 years to expand Social Security benefits. Workers who dedicated their lives to their communities deserve to retire with dignity and security. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 5, 2025

This ceremony marked one of President Biden’s final public acts before leaving office. Reflecting on the significance of the Medal of Freedom, Biden said, “It is a reminder of what is possible as a nation when we honor those who inspire us to be better and do better.”