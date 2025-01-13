Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh’s strong message to Donald Trump: “Canada is not for sale”

New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh has issued a stern warning to US President-elect Donald Trump over his controversial plans to annex Canada. In a video posted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Singh stated emphatically, “I have a message for Donald Trump. Our country (Canada) is not for sale. Not now, not ever.”

Singh, a former ally of ex-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, expressed his pride in Canada’s independence and resilience. “Canadians are proud people, they are proud of their country and ready to fight like hell to defend it,” Singh declared, highlighting the nation’s unity in the face of such provocations.

The NDP leader also pointed to Canada’s track record of being a supportive and compassionate neighbor. Referring to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles that have claimed at least 24 lives, Singh said, “Right now, with the forest fires ravaging homes, Canadian firefighters showed up. That is who we are. And we show up and support our neighbours.”

Nothing to see here, Canada. Just Canadian Conservatives celebrating with Donald Trump and Billionaires — days after they threatened to annex Canada. And, just days before they launch a full-scale assault on the Canadian economy, jobs and your family. pic.twitter.com/oRluZPYYsV — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) January 12, 2025

Singh did not stop at voicing opposition to Trump’s rhetoric but also vowed to retaliate if the US imposed tariffs on Canada. “If Donald Trump thinks, if you think you can pick a fight with us, there will be a price to pay. I have committed that if Donald Trump imposes tariffs on us, we should respond with retaliatory tariffs in kind. I think that anyone running as Prime Minister should do the same,” Singh warned.

Trump’s remarks about Canada have been increasingly controversial, sparking outrage on both sides of the border. In December, Trump shared his vision on his social media platform Truth Social, claiming that “many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State.” He argued that annexation would offer significant benefits, including a 60% reduction in taxes, economic growth, and unparalleled military protection.

- Advertisement -

On Christmas, Trump elaborated on the advantages of Canada joining the US. “Their taxes would be cut by more than 60 per cent, their businesses would immediately double in size, and they would be militarily protected like no other country anywhere in the World,” he posted.

Earlier in January, Trump reignited the idea of a merger following Justin Trudeau’s resignation. He asserted, “If Canada merged with the US, there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!”

In response, Trudeau quickly dismissed Trump’s proposals. “There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States,” he remarked. Trudeau further emphasized the importance of the trade and security partnership between the two countries, stating, “Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other’s biggest trading and security partner.”