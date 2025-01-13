Steve Jobs’ wife Laurene attends India’s Maha Kumbh, gets new name from guru

Laurene Powell Jobs, renowned American billionaire, businesswoman, and philanthropist, arrived in Prayagraj to join her guru, Swami Kailashanand Giri, the Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of Niranjini Akhara, at his ashram during the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Widely known as the widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, Laurene has embraced spirituality and will stay at the camp until Wednesday (15) before returning to the United States for President-elect Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony.

Laurene, affectionately called “Kamla” by her guru, was welcomed with grandeur upon her arrival at the Niranjini Akhara camp on Sunday. Accompanied by a 40-member entourage, she reached Prayagraj on Saturday (11) night and entered the mela area the following day.

Dressed in a peach-yellow salwar suit, a ‘rakshasutra’ (sacred thread) on her arm, and a rudraksha mala around her neck, Laurene exemplified her spiritual transformation. She was greeted with the synchronised playing of trumpets and served hot masala tea in a traditional kulhad, followed by a sattvic Indian meal.

Swami Kailashanand Giri shared insights into Laurene’s spiritual journey, stating, “She was sattvik even before meeting me last February at my Haridwar ashram. A simple and humble woman, she dedicates her day to meeting people in the camp, performing sadhana, kriya yoga, and pranayama.”

A highlight of her visit will be the Amrit Snan on January 14. As per tradition, Laurene will accompany Swami Kailashanand Giri’s chariot and participate in the sacred Sangam bath along with Swami Vyasanand Giri, who was anointed Mahamandaleshwar on Sunday. The Niranjini Akhara is scheduled to take its ceremonial dip between 7:05 AM and 7:45 AM.

Before arriving in Prayagraj, Laurene visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi and offered prayers.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, held every 12 years, is the largest spiritual gathering in the world, drawing millions of devotees, saints, and visitors to Prayagraj. It takes place at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, known as the Sangam.

The festival is marked by ritualistic bathing, spiritual discourses, and cultural activities, symbolizing a quest for moksha (liberation). The event is deeply rooted in Hindu tradition and attracts international attention, blending ancient spirituality with global participation.