Steve Bannon calls Elon Musk ‘truly evil,’ vows to block his access to Trump administration

By: Vibhuti Pathak

United States President-elect Donald Trump’s former adviser and MAGA strategist Steve Bannon has intensified his feud with billionaire Elon Musk, branding the Tesla and SpaceX CEO as “truly evil” and accusing him of seeking to impose “techno-feudalism on a global scale.”

This escalating conflict within the Make America Great Again (MAGA) populist movement underscores growing divisions among its key players.

In a fiery interview with Italy’s Corriere della Sera newspaper, Bannon declared his intention to keep Musk out of Trump’s incoming administration. “He is a truly evil guy, a very bad guy. I made it my personal thing to take this guy down. Before, because he put money in, I was prepared to tolerate it – I’m not prepared to tolerate it any more,” Bannon stated.

Bannon’s comments were republished by Breitbart News, the media outlet he once led, further amplifying his criticism of Musk. The former Trump strategist accused Musk of promoting policies that align with what Bannon called “techno-feudalism,” a system he believes aims to exploit global resources for the benefit of elites while undermining national sovereignty and the rights of ordinary citizens.

Musk’s defense of the H-1B visa program has been another flashpoint in his rift with MAGA hardliners. The program, which allows US companies to hire highly-skilled foreign workers, has drawn criticism from populists who see it as a threat to American jobs. Bannon did not mince words on this issue, suggesting that Musk, a South African-born naturalized US citizen, should “go back” to his country of birth.

This confrontation highlights the broader ideological split within the MAGA movement, with figures like Bannon emphasizing economic nationalism and a hardline stance on immigration, while Musk’s vision is rooted in global technology-driven innovation. Musk, who has contributed to Trump’s campaigns in the past, has not publicly responded to Bannon’s remarks.

Bannon’s attack on Musk adds to the tensions in Trump’s political orbit as his administration prepares to take office. While Musk’s companies, Tesla and SpaceX, have been at the forefront of technological innovation and have secured government contracts under past administrations, his globalist leanings have made him a polarizing figure among Trump’s staunchest allies.

The feud comes amid other challenges facing the MAGA movement, including policy disagreements and power struggles. Bannon’s comments reflect a desire to tighten ideological discipline within Trump’s inner circle, a move that may further alienate figures like Musk who do not align entirely with the populist agenda.

This development also raises questions about Musk’s future role in US politics and business under Trump’s presidency. As one of the world’s most influential entrepreneurs, Musk remains a powerful force, but his relationship with the MAGA movement appears increasingly fraught.

