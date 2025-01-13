Matthew Perry’s former Pacific Palisades home owned by Indian-American family spared from Los Angeles wildfires

The late actor Matthew Perry’s former home in Pacific Palisades, where he tragically passed away, has been miraculously saved from the devastating wildfires ravaging Los Angeles.

The property, now owned by Anita Verma-Lallian, was spared thanks to the efforts of firefighters and the local community. Verma-Lallian shared the news in an emotional Instagram post on Friday (10), as reported by an entertainment magazine.

Expressing her gratitude, Anita wrote, “We want to express our deepest gratitude to the brave firefighters, our amazing neighbors, and the entire Palisades community for their help, strength, and support during this heartbreaking time.” Her heartfelt message reflected the relief and unity of the neighborhood amidst the catastrophe.

According to People magazine, Brooke Elliott Laurinkus, the realtor who facilitated the sale of the home to Verma-Lallian, played a crucial role in monitoring the property during the wildfires.

Laurinkus also helped protect the house from the advancing flames. Anita praised Laurinkus, saying, “After thanking Laurinkus for ‘keeping us updated on everything happening,’ she will also be assisting anyone in need of a temporary home during this time.”

In her Instagram post, Anita urged her followers to support the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation. She wrote, “Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by this tragedy, and we hope we can come together to heal, protect, and rebuild what’s been lost. The Palisades will always hold a special place in our hearts.” The post resonated with her commitment to supporting the community and honoring the legacy of resilience in the face of adversity.

Verma-Lallian, a movie producer and real estate developer, purchased the property in an off-market deal a year after Perry’s sudden passing. She had previously announced the purchase on October 31, 2024, through an Instagram post where she revealed plans to use the home as a vacation retreat.

In her announcement, Anita emphasized her intention to honor Perry’s memory, focusing on the positive impact he had on the world. “We chose to honor the positive aspects of the previous owner’s life, his immense talent, and all the joy he brought to so many people,” she wrote. “The decision to purchase the home had nothing to do with the previous owner, just our love of the home.”

This heartwarming story highlights the importance of community support during natural disasters and the enduring legacy of an iconic figure like Matthew Perry. It also underscores the role of conscientious homeowners like Verma-Lallian, who seek to preserve and honor the significance of their properties.

As the Palisades community begins to rebuild, the story of Perry’s home surviving the wildfires serves as a beacon of hope and resilience.