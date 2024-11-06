Indian American real estate developer Anita Lallian purchased Matthew Perry’s former home, performs puja to honor his legacy

Anita Lallian, a real estate developer with roots in India, recently purchased the late actor Matthew Perry’s Los Angeles home and shared her unique approach to honoring the legacy of its former owner.

In an Instagram post, Anita expressed her excitement for the new property, located in Pacific Palisades, LA, and revealed that her decision to buy it was guided by the love she felt for the house’s features, especially the sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean.

Matthew Perry, beloved worldwide for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends, passed away in October 2023 in this same home. Emphasizing her deep respect for Perry’s memory, Anita opted to host a traditional Hindu blessing, paying homage to his spirit before making the house her own.

After walking into the house, she knew instantly, she shared, “It was ‘the one’ and decided to write an offer on it immediately.” Yet, for Anita, the acquisition was about more than a new home—it was a personal journey.

Honoring her Indian heritage, she invited a Hindu priest to perform a blessing ceremony, a customary act in Hindu culture when acquiring a new home. She wrote, “I am Hindu, and it’s customary to do a blessing and prayer anytime you buy a new home. We were so lucky to have our Panditji from Arizona come to the house to do the blessing.”

Anita and her family felt inspired to retain some of the home’s unique features to celebrate Perry’s vibrant spirit. Although minor aesthetic changes are planned, Anita confirmed the pool’s Batman symbol—a reflection of Perry’s affinity for the character—would remain untouched. “The Batman logo in the pool is definitely staying,” she explained. She added that preserving elements of the home’s design was a way to “honor the positive aspects of the previous owner’s life, his immense talent, and all the joy he brought to so many people.”

For Anita, who has an Indian heritage, this property marks a poignant moment, intertwining her family’s cultural practices with a tribute to Perry’s lasting influence. In her post, she noted the comfort she felt in keeping aspects of the home that embody Perry’s personality. “We chose to honor the positive aspects of the previous owner’s life,” Anita shared, explaining her decision to maintain some design elements. She noted, “It’s a piece of paradise that is filled with light and the perfect vacation home for us.”

Perry’s legacy, cherished by millions, extends far beyond his memorable lines and scenes on Friends. As his stepfather, Keith Morrison, recently shared in People magazine, Perry’s dying wish was for people to remember him for his philanthropy. Morrison shared that Perry wanted to be recognized “for helping other people, more than his famousness for Friends.”

Anita’s thoughtful tribute exemplifies a respectful transition of ownership, blending her reverence for Perry with her own cultural practices. The Los Angeles home, sold for $8.55 million, has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and over 3,500 square feet. For Anita and her family, the home represents both a personal connection to Indian tradition and a tribute to the legacy of an actor who touched lives around the world.