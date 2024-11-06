Simi Garewal defends Abhishek Bachchan amid rumors of marital discord with Aishwarya Rai

Rumors of a rift between Bollywood power couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been circulating, with unverified reports suggesting possible infidelity on Abhishek’s part.

Veteran actor Simi Garewal recently voiced her support for Abhishek in response to these rumors, posting a clip from her show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal where Abhishek discusses his values around loyalty.

Filmmaker Farah Khan echoed Simi’s sentiments, defending Abhishek’s character as speculation around his marriage continues to attract public attention.

The rumors of a strained relationship reportedly began at Anant Ambani’s wedding in July 2024. Observers noted that Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya attended the event separately, while the rest of the Bachchan family, including Amitabh, Jaya, Shweta, and Abhishek, arrived together.

The separate appearances raised questions, which were later intensified when the Bachchan family did not publicly wish Aishwarya on her birthday in November, fueling further speculation.

Simi Garewal, who shares a close friendship with the Bachchan family, posted a clip featuring Abhishek from Rendezvous with Simi Garewal to show her support. She described Abhishek as “among the nicest men in Bollywood,” writing, “Good values and innate decency.”

In the video, Abhishek comments on his stance toward relationships and loyalty, saying, “I personally feel that as a man, if you commit to a woman, even if you are her boyfriend, you should be loyal to her.

Because you won’t like it if she wasn’t loyal to you. Men are usually accused of being very disloyal; I have never been able to understand that, and I don’t agree with it. It disgusts me.” Farah Khan supported Simi’s post, stating, “I fully agree. He is just the nicest guy!”

However, Simi’s post did not go over well with everyone, and social media quickly reacted. Many users criticized her for “taking sides,” while others questioned her decision to comment on such a sensitive topic at a controversial time. One user remarked, “Very controversial time to put out this… Not fair yaa.” Another accused Simi of “protecting” Abhishek while neglecting Aishwarya’s perspective. The backlash led Simi to delete the post from her Instagram.

Abhishek and Aishwarya have been married since 2007 and share a daughter, Aaradhya, born in 2011. As public speculation continues, neither Abhishek nor Aishwarya has commented on the rumors or the social media stir surrounding their marriage. However, given the high-profile nature of their relationship, the Bollywood industry and fans alike remain tuned in for any updates.

The ongoing conversation highlights how Bollywood marriages, particularly those involving widely loved stars like Abhishek and Aishwarya, are often subject to public scrutiny. Social media amplifies these situations, with fans and critics alike voicing opinions and speculating over details, which sometimes pressures celebrities into responding to rumors about their private lives.