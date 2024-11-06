Ranbir Kapoor’s epic ‘Ramayana’ set for 2026 release, director reveals new details

The much-anticipated Indian epic Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, has officially been announced with a release timeline. Malhotra took to Instagram to unveil the film’s poster and confirmed that the film will be released in two parts: Ramayana Part One in 2026, followed by Part Two in 2027.

This cinematic adaptation aims to present a “most authentic, sacred, and visually stunning adaptation” of the Indian epic. The project has been in development for over a decade and has created a major buzz due to its star-studded cast, including Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.

The project, which has long been in the works, received a formal announcement on Wednesday (6). The film’s poster, shared by Malhotra, features an arrow against a fiery sky, symbolizing the epic battle between good and evil.

In his caption, Malhotra expressed his enthusiasm and commitment to the project, writing, “More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic that has ruled billions of hearts for over 5000 years to the big screen. And today, I am thrilled to see it taking shape beautifully as our teams work tirelessly with only one purpose: to present the most authentic, sacred, and visually stunning adaptation of our history, our truth, and our culture – our Ramayana – for people across the world.”

As Malhotra and the team gear up to present Ramayana with high production value and reverence, fans have eagerly expressed their excitement. Reactions flooded the comments on social media, with users lauding Malhotra’s commitment to the project. “The most awaited Magnum Opus—so excited!” wrote one user, while another commented, “All the best to you @iamnamitmalhotra and your team! Wishing you guys massive success.”

The cast has been carefully selected to embody the iconic characters from the Ramayana. Ranbir Kapoor will portray Lord Ram, marking another mythological role in his versatile career. Opposite him, Sai Pallavi will take on the revered role of Sita. Kannada star Yash, best known for his KGF series, has confirmed that he will play the antagonist Ravana, a choice fans have praised for adding gravitas to the role.

In a recent conversation with Namit Malhotra, Yash shared his thoughts on taking up such a significant role, saying, “If the character is treated like a character… if this doesn’t happen today, then the film won’t happen.

To make a film with that kind of budget, you need those kinds of actors to come together and work for the project. It has to be beyond yourself and your stardom. We have to place the project and the vision first.” The ensemble cast also includes Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara, further bolstering the film’s star power.

Aiming for authenticity, the film’s creative team is set to use advanced visual effects and cinematic techniques to bring the Ramayana to life. Malhotra, who is also the CEO of DNEG, a renowned VFX company, ensures that the film will be visually engaging and breathtaking.

The first installment is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026, an auspicious occasion aligned with the story’s cultural and religious significance, while the second part will follow a year later in Diwali 2027.

Reports indicate that the production design and costume team are working tirelessly to recreate the ancient world of the Ramayana. Earlier this year, leaked pictures of Ranbir and Sai Pallavi in costume went viral, sparking widespread admiration for the elaborate designs and adding to the growing anticipation for the film.

The film’s announcement has generated excitement across social media, with fans and industry figures alike expressing their eagerness to see this grand adaptation. Comments ranged from celebratory messages to well-wishes for the cast and crew, as audiences anticipate an experience that will bring a revered part of India’s cultural history to a global stage.

As Ramayana moves closer to production and filming, its creative team is focused on honoring the epic’s cultural importance. With an all-star cast, immersive visuals, and a director committed to authenticity, the film promises to be a cinematic experience that will likely draw audiences from around the world, eager to experience one of India’s greatest epics brought to life.