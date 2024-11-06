Alia Bhatt’s friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor sparks US citizenship speculations after voting for Kamala Harris in 2024 elections

Bollywood actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, known for her close friendship with Alia Bhatt, recently sparked curiosity about her citizenship status by sharing an Instagram Story revealing that she voted in the 2024 United States presidential elections.

Displaying a “I voted” sticker alongside a GIF featuring Kamala Harris, her post strongly hinted at her support for the Democratic Vice President.

This unexpected revelation has led fans and followers to question whether she is indeed an American citizen, as only U.S. citizens are eligible to vote in federal elections.

While Akansha’s voting participation hints at American citizenship, her background and education are rooted in India. She grew up in Mumbai, the daughter of actor-producer Shashi Ranjan and Anu Ranjan, founder of The Indian Television Academy.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Akansha confirmed her Mumbai upbringing, stating, “I’ve been born and brought up in Mumbai. I attended Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu. Then I joined Whistling Woods ITA School of Performing Arts, Mumbai where I did a diploma in Acting.”

She also shared that her friendship with Alia Bhatt goes back to their school days at Jamnabai Narsee, which led her to make a cameo in Alia’s latest film, Jigra.

Following the election results, Akansha once again took to her Instagram Stories, this time expressing her disappointment with the outcome. While she hasn’t publicly commented on her citizenship, her voting activity and posts have fueled the speculation.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is best known for her acting debut in Guilty, produced by Karan Johar. Although she has kept a relatively low profile in Bollywood compared to her peers, she continues to garner attention through her performances and her close association with stars like Alia Bhatt.

Her recent involvement in the U.S. election has added yet another layer of intrigue to her public persona.