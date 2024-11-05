18.1 C
Will.i.am releases empowering song ‘Yes She Can’ endorsing Kamala Harris for President

By: vibhuti

Date:

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 05: Will.I.Am performs on stage before Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the closing rally of her campaign at the base of the iconic "Rocky Steps" at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on November 05, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. On the eve of one of the tightest presidential elections in modern U.S. history, Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are campaigning in key battleground states, with Harris campaigning across Pennsylvania and Trump campaigning in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

Will.i.am has released a new song and music video, titled Yes She Can, in support of Kamala Harris’s campaign for the U.S. presidency. The track, launched on his YouTube channel, is a direct endorsement for Harris, featuring the line, “We about to have a woman president,” signaling his belief in her historic potential.

 

In the opening verse, Will.i.am critiques former president Donald Trump, addressing the divisions and challenges America faces. He expresses a desire for unity, calling for an inclusive America and urging listeners to “register and vote for your life.”

The song celebrates diversity and advocates for women’s rights, encouraging women to vote to protect their freedoms and push for positive change. Will.i.am’s lyrics further emphasize the importance of the upcoming election, saying the nation can improve together, with Harris poised to lead as the first female president.

This release aligns with a broader show of celebrity support for Harris, as seen in Lady Gaga’s recent performance at a campaign event, where she also backed Harris while performing “God Bless America.”

