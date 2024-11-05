Will.i.am releases empowering song ‘Yes She Can’ endorsing Kamala Harris for President

Will.i.am has released a new song and music video, titled Yes She Can, in support of Kamala Harris’s campaign for the U.S. presidency. The track, launched on his YouTube channel, is a direct endorsement for Harris, featuring the line, “We about to have a woman president,” signaling his belief in her historic potential.

In the opening verse, Will.i.am critiques former president Donald Trump, addressing the divisions and challenges America faces. He expresses a desire for unity, calling for an inclusive America and urging listeners to “register and vote for your life.”

The song celebrates diversity and advocates for women’s rights, encouraging women to vote to protect their freedoms and push for positive change. Will.i.am’s lyrics further emphasize the importance of the upcoming election, saying the nation can improve together, with Harris poised to lead as the first female president.

This release aligns with a broader show of celebrity support for Harris, as seen in Lady Gaga’s recent performance at a campaign event, where she also backed Harris while performing “God Bless America.”