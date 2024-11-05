Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend says he abused her, calls it ‘the biggest curse’ | Watch video

Somy Ali, a former Pakistani-American actress and now a prominent social worker, recently shared insights on her relationship with Salman Khan, calling the association “the biggest curse” in her life.

Although she has long moved on from her Bollywood career, Ali remains widely recognized for her past relationship with Salman Khan, despite her extensive achievements in social work with her NGO, No More Tears, in the United States.

Speaking with IANS, she revealed how challenging it has been to escape this label, saying, “I have done such good work in America and achieved so much, still, people identify me as Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend.”

Ali further criticized the Bollywood star’s behavior, adding, “Salman Khan will be turning 59 or 60 this December, still behaves like a playground or high school bully, harassing others due to his insecurities. He keeps telling people not to talk to me.”

Reflecting on their time together, Ali highlighted what she describes as Khan’s “seven-year itch,” where his relationships last around seven years before the women in his life eventually leave. She stated, “Interestingly, he never ends relationships; the girl always walks away. It takes her seven years to figure out what he truly is.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somy Ali (@realsomyali)

Ali’s years in Bollywood brought both friendships and controversies. She recounted an interaction with actress Manisha Koirala, who had heard a rumor that Ali had cancer, leading to a poignant exchange: “I said: ‘No, what are you saying? I wanted to reach out to you because we hadn’t been in touch for so long. In fact, I had no idea about your cancer.’”

This moment underscored Ali’s connection to her Bollywood past, even though she left the industry behind long ago.

Today, Ali’s focus remains on her NGO, No More Tears, which provides aid and support to victims of domestic violence and human trafficking in the United States. Yet, her Bollywood experiences continue to evoke complex emotions, as she candidly noted, “Whenever I thought of Indian cinema, it reminded me of Salman, filling me with sadness and depression.”