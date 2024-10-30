Salman Khan set for ‘Da-Bangg The Tour – Reloaded’ in Dubai amid death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is gearing up to headline the much-anticipated Da-Bangg The Tour – Reloaded in Dubai on December 7, despite recent death threats surrounding his safety.

This star-studded tour, designed as a grand entertainment extravaganza, will take place at Dubai Harbour and showcase multiple Bollywood celebrities, including Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia, Prabhu Deva, Maniesh Paul, Sunil Grover, and Aastha Gill.

The actor, who has continued his commitments for Bigg Boss 18 and his upcoming film Sikandar, is adopting additional security measures but remains dedicated to his work schedule and fans. He expressed his excitement on social media, posting, “DUBAI get ready for DA-BANGG THE TOUR – RELOADED on 7th December 2024.”

Similarly, Sonakshi Sinha joined in on the excitement by sharing the official poster of the event on Instagram, which promises four hours of non-stop entertainment featuring “dance, music, fun, laughter, and a party.”

In addition to Da-Bangg, Salman’s latest project, Singham Again, is set for release in early 2025, featuring a powerhouse cast including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The buzz for both Da-Bangg and his upcoming movies underscores his unwavering popularity and his intent to connect with his audience both domestically and internationally.

Salman Khan’s commitment to Da-Bangg The Tour – Reloaded comes at a challenging time. According to reports, the actor has received threats, with an unidentified individual demanding ₹2 crore via WhatsApp messages sent to Mumbai Police’s Traffic Helpline.

The Worli Police have since filed an FIR against the caller. Just last month, the actor’s close associate, NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique, and his father, Baba Siddique, were subjected to similar threats, allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Tragically, the elder Siddique, a prominent political figure, was fatally shot outside his son’s Bandra office.

This incident, reportedly tied to his connections with Salman, has only heightened the actor’s security concerns.

Amid these escalating threats, Salman Khan’s security has been significantly enhanced, including special permissions from the Maharashtra government to carry a firearm. However, his decision to go ahead with the Dubai performance highlights his determination to fulfill his professional commitments.

With Da-Bangg The Tour – Reloaded, audiences are in for an unforgettable night as the event promises a unique fusion of Bollywood’s music, dance, and comedy. Prabhu Deva, known for his outstanding dance performances, will share the stage with some of Bollywood’s favorite personalities.

Disha Patani and Tamannaah Bhatia, both known for their dance skills, are expected to bring high-energy performances, adding to the evening’s glamour. Comedians like Maniesh Paul and Sunil Grover will add a dose of humor, ensuring that there’s something for everyone.

Khan’s international fanbase, especially in the UAE, remains enthusiastic, showcasing how Bollywood continues to thrive globally. His Dubai performance is particularly significant as it will mark his first major international event since the recent threats, underscoring his resilience in the face of adversity.

In addition to the upcoming tour and television commitments, Salman Khan’s lineup includes the eagerly awaited Sikandar, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Set to be a high-octane action thriller, Sikandar showcases Khan in a rugged avatar, further solidifying his position as Bollywood’s ‘Bhai.’

Salman Khan’s extensive fanbase eagerly awaits his live performance in Dubai, with the Da-Bangg tour promising to be an unforgettable event that bridges the gap between Bollywood’s stars and their global fans. Despite recent security challenges, Salman’s dedication to his craft shines, reaffirming his status as one of Bollywood’s most enduring and resilient icons.