Salman Khan shoots for cameo as Chulbul Pandey in ‘Singham Again’ amid death threats

Rohit Shetty is all set to expand his Cop Universe with an exciting addition that has sent Bollywood fans into a frenzy. The beloved Chulbul Pandey, played by Salman Khan, will make a cameo appearance in the highly anticipated film Singham Again.

Rumors about Salman Khan’s cameo had been circulating for some time, but now it’s official! Fans will finally see two of Bollywood’s iconic cops – Chulbul Pandey and Bajirao Singham – share the screen in what is shaping up to be a blockbuster crossover.

The news of Salman Khan’s involvement has added even more excitement to an already star-studded cast, which includes Ajay Devgn reprising his role as Singham, Ranveer Singh as Simbba, Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi, and new additions like Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. The inclusion of Salman’s Chulbul Pandey from the Dabangg series adds another layer to the multi-cop action universe created by Rohit Shetty.

According to reports by Pinkvilla, a source close to the production confirmed that despite Salman Khan’s recent personal challenges and security concerns, he has kept his commitment to be a part of the film.

“Rohit met Salman Khan recently and discussed the grand plans in place for his cameo. Salman, being close friends with Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn, agreed to do the cameo, saying, ‘It’s you and Ajay. You are brothers. That’s enough for me to do the cameo,’” the source shared. The filming for Salman’s segment is already underway, and the entire crew is thrilled to welcome him into the fold.

The source further credited Rohit Shetty for orchestrating what is expected to be one of the most exciting crossovers in Indian cinema. “Only Rohit Shetty could pull off this mega-crossover that Indian cinema lovers have been waiting for. The idea of Chulbul Pandey possibly entering Rohit Shetty’s cop universe in a more permanent role after this cameo is thrilling for fans.”

This crossover marks the first time Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey will interact with Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe, which began with Singham in 2011. Singham Again is the third film in the Singham series and the fifth overall in Shetty’s Cop Universe, which has become a fan favorite for its high-octane action sequences, larger-than-life characters, and entertaining storylines.

The Singham series has been a major success at the box office. The first film, Singham (2011), earned $16.99 million on a budget of $4.82 million, while the second instalment, Singham Returns (2014), raked in $26.02 million on a budget of $12.65 million. With the added star power of Salman Khan and a Diwali release date, Singham Again is expected to be one of the biggest films of 2024.

The film will hit theaters on November 1, clashing with Anees Bazmee’s much-anticipated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. As the excitement builds, fans eagerly await to see Bollywood’s favorite cops come together in what promises to be an epic cinematic event.