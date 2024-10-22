‘I would like to do K-dramas and share screen with Meryl Streep: Kareena Kapoor opens up about her international dreams

At the NDTV World Summit 2024 – The India Century, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor opened up about her potential ventures into global cinema, including Hollywood, Korean dramas, and her deep admiration for both international and Indian artists.

Known for her versatility and charm, Kareena discussed her openness to new opportunities and collaborations while also praising Bollywood for its authenticity and unique appeal.

When asked about her aspirations in Hollywood, Kareena responded with excitement about the idea of sharing the screen with Meryl Streep, an actress she deeply admires. “I’m a huge fan of Meryl Streep; I’d want to stand in the same frame as her,” Kareena said. “Anything is possible. Who knows, maybe a Korean film? I’d love to explore K-dramas, everyone’s watching them,” she added, showcasing her interest in global cinema and expanding her horizons as an actress.

While she expressed interest in these international projects, Kareena made it clear that Hollywood had never been her primary goal. “Language is not a barrier today. I have never really pursued any dreams to go to Hollywood. It has never been on my agenda. But never say never,” she shared. Her approach reflects the evolving nature of cinema in today’s world, where the cross-pollination of cultures and languages is opening doors for actors to collaborate on a global stage.

Kareena also emphasized what makes Bollywood stand out, highlighting the industry’s authenticity and deep-rooted connection to Indian culture. “Our films are true to our culture and heritage. We love our song and dance, drama, and action, and our films are enjoyed in our languages. That’s also what sets us apart,” she stated proudly. Reflecting on the global reach of Bollywood, Kareena praised how Indian films are now more accessible to international audiences through OTT platforms with subtitles.

“Our language is very easy to understand. You would understand our films so much more via OTT, which have subtitles. I’d like to say try watching our films in our language and enjoy them.”

In addition to discussing her admiration for Meryl Streep, Kareena revealed her enthusiasm for a dream collaboration closer to home: with Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh. She gushed, “The best collaboration would be with Diljit. I’m his biggest fan; everybody knows.

There was a song in Crew – Naina – and he has taken Punjabi music to a completely different level and put us on the global billboards. I hope he’s my fan because I’m a big fan of his.” Her admiration for Diljit reflects her recognition of Indian artists who have successfully crossed over to the global stage.

Kareena Kapoor also took the time to praise India’s official selection for the Oscars, Laapataa Ladies. She commended the film for putting Indian stories on the world map and gaining global recognition. “Laapataa Ladies, a journey of two women, has put India and its stories on the map,” she said, adding that Indian films in their native languages hold a universal appeal.

Kareena was last seen in The Buckingham Murders, a thriller-mystery that will premiere on Netflix on November 8. As she continues to explore diverse roles in Indian and global cinema, her passion for storytelling remains at the forefront of her career.