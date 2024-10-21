Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra celebrate Karwa Chauth in Bollywood style

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have once again melted hearts with their wholesome Karwa Chauth celebrations, while Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas added a touch of Bollywood flair to the festival. These two beloved couples from Bollywood never fail to set relationship goals, and their special moments on this auspicious day left fans swooning.

Katrina and Vicky are known for their romantic moments, but what sets them apart as a couple is their close-knit family bond. Katrina, lovingly known as “Kitto,” shares a beautiful relationship with Vicky’s mother, Veena Kaushal, or her “sasu-maa,” which was on full display this Karwa Chauth.

Katrina posted heartwarming pictures of herself taking blessings from her mother-in-law as she observed the traditional fast for Vicky. Dressed in a stunning pink saree paired with a vibrant hot pink blouse, Katrina looked ethereal. Her sasu-maa, Veena, looked equally lovely in peach, and the mother-daughter-in-law duo exuded warmth and affection in the photos.

This year, Vicky Kaushal sported a fresh look, having shaved his beard and leaving only a mustache. The actor looked dashing in a traditional kurta, and the couple was joined by Vicky’s brother, Sunny Kaushal, and Katrina’s sister, Isabelle Kaif. The family’s togetherness during the festival was heartening to see, and Katrina’s simple yet sweet caption, “Happy करवा चौथ ✨,” only added to the charm.

While Katrina and Vicky kept their celebrations traditional and family-oriented, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas celebrated Karwa Chauth with a Bollywood twist. Priyanka, who is often dubbed as the “OG Desi Girl,” took to Instagram to share her Karwa Chauth moments with Nick. In the first picture, Nick is seen feeding Priyanka water after she prays to the moon, a key ritual of the festival. Priyanka’s head is covered with a red dupatta, her eyes closed as she holds a chhanni (sieve), completing the classic image of a Bollywood heroine celebrating the festival.

In another photo, Priyanka, sporting sindoor on her forehead, is seen reading a note with a soft smile, while in a third picture, she flaunts her minimal mehendi in a selfie with Nick. The couple’s love-filled Karwa Chauth celebrations were a hit on social media, with fans showering them with admiration. Priyanka captioned her post, “To all those celebrating.. happy karwa chauth ❤️🥰🙏🏽 and yes I’m filmy.”

The comments section of Priyanka’s post was buzzing with praise. One fan compared the couple to a scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, writing, “Like a scene out of Dilwale Dulhania 🥹❤️.” Another user commended Priyanka for staying true to her roots, saying, “Been maintaining our culture since the very beginning. Love you PC! ❤️ @priyankachopra.” Nick, meanwhile, was hailed as the “National jiju” by a fan, a title he has lovingly earned due to his connection with Indian culture and his love for Priyanka.