Kiara Advani trolled over old video, fans mock her and call her ‘Alia’ | Watch video

In the digital age, it’s easy for moments from the past to resurface and create waves, even years later. This time, Bollywood star Kiara Advani, whose real name is Alia Advani, found herself at the center of an internet frenzy after an old video from 2019 went viral.

The video shows Kiara struggling to name South Indian states and languages during a fun segment on Rana Daggubati’s talk show. Although the moment seemed innocent at the time, netizens are now brutally trolling the actress for her apparent lack of general knowledge about South India.

The clip, which was part of a promotional tour for the Telugu action film Vinaya Vidheya Rama, features Kiara Advani and her co-star Ram Charan chatting with Rana Daggubati. In the interview, Rana casually asked Kiara if she could name some South Indian states and the languages spoken there. Kiara confidently responded with Telangana and Karnataka but hesitated when asked about Andhra Pradesh.

Rana gave her a hint to name Tamil Nadu, which she eventually guessed. However, when asked which state the language Malayalam is spoken in, Kiara was left speechless. This clip, which might have been a light-hearted moment, has now been turned into fodder for trolls.

Following the resurfacing of this video, many netizens have drawn comparisons between Kiara Advani and another “Alia”—Alia Bhatt. Bhatt’s famous general knowledge slip-up on Karan Johar’s chat show, where she failed to name India’s president, is still fresh in the memory of many fans. This parallel has only fueled the backlash toward Kiara, as online users have been quick to mock her for her lack of knowledge regarding Indian states and languages.

One user commented on Reddit, “She is showing off her low IQ. Being an Indian and not knowing our own states and their languages is shameful. Kiara, it doesn’t look cute. You look dumb and stupid here!” Another added, “Her original name was Alia, what do you expect?” These harsh words reflect the way social media often reacts to celebrities’ slip-ups, no matter how innocent they may be.

Another netizen quipped, “I genuinely don’t know what these kids do during their time studying in some of the best schools in India. Matlab yeh toh government school wala backbencher bhi keh sakta hai (Even a backbencher from a government school could say this). Funny thing is, one of the biggest films of her career is a sequel for the remake of a Malayalam movie lmao.”

These reactions showcase how quickly the internet can latch onto moments from the past, even if they don’t seem particularly significant at the time.

While the trolling might have taken center stage, Kiara Advani continues to enjoy a flourishing career in both Bollywood and the South Indian film industry. She is set to reunite with Ram Charan in the much-anticipated Telugu political action drama Game Changer, slated for release next year. Fans of the actress are excited to see the duo together again on the silver screen, despite the current wave of criticism on social media.

As Kiara continues to juggle major projects across industries, it seems likely that this trolling episode will be a brief bump in the road for her career.