Priyanka Chopra returns to India for major cosmetic brand launch

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Priyanka Chopra and Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios pictured at Prime Video’s star-studded showcase event Prime Video Presents: Trailblazers at the Queen Elizabeth Hall on October 01, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Global superstar Priyanka Chopra has returned to India, receiving a warm welcome as she landed in Mumbai. However, contrary to widespread speculation, her visit is not related to a Bollywood project or her upcoming film, Paani. According to an insider, the real reason for her visit is linked to a major cosmetic brand deal.

priyanka mumbai 2
A screenshot of Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram story showing Mumbai’s monument, The Gateway of India. (Photo credit: @priyankachopra)

“There has been a lot of buzz around the reason behind Priyanka’s travel to India. But she is not coming to India for any film project or to announce her next Bollywood project, which is being assumed by many. In fact, there is no filmy connection to her visit this time,” a source of Indian media revealed.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Max Factor (@maxfactor)

Instead, Priyanka is in India to launch the makeup brand Max Factor, which is making its debut in the country. “Priyanka is coming for a very special reason, and it is the launch of makeup brand Max Factor in India. There is a big event happening in Mumbai on October 18 which will mark the foray of the beauty brand in India. A lot of global media has also come down to India to cover the event,” the source added.

priyanka mumbai 1
A screenshot of Priyanka Chopra’s instagram showing landing on Mumbai airport. (Photo credit: @priyankachopra)

The actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport, effortlessly stylish in a grey cropped sweatshirt, matching track pants, oversized sunglasses, and a grey cap. She greeted the paparazzi with a traditional namaste and a big smile, adding to the excitement of her arrival. Priyanka mentioned that she would be in Mumbai for just two days, keeping her visit short and sweet.

