Saif Ali Khan’s 2005 interview surfaces where he talked about emotional turmoil after separation from ex wife Amrita Singh

Saif Ali Khan was only 21 years old when he tied the knot with 27-year-old Amrita Singh in 1991. Their whirlwind romance led to a marriage that lasted 13 years, but it ended on a bitter note with a painful divorce. Despite the split, their lives remain intertwined through their children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, both of whom have since carved out their own space in the entertainment industry.

In a 2005 interview with The Telegraph, Saif opened up about the financial and emotional struggles he faced after the separation. He revealed that he owed Amrita Rs 5 crore as part of the divorce settlement, with half of the amount already paid. “I’m supposed to give Amrita Rs 5 crore, of which I’ve already given her approximately Rs 2.5 crore,” Saif shared candidly. He also revealed that he was paying Rs 1 lakh per month in child support until his son Ibrahim turned 18. He added, “I’m not Shah Rukh Khan. I don’t have that kind of money. I’ve promised her I’ll pay up the rest of the money, and I will, even if I’ve to slog till I drop dead.”

Saif’s financial responsibilities extended beyond just the monetary settlement. He stated that all his earnings from advertisements, stage shows, and films were directed toward his children’s well-being. “Whatever I’ve earned from doing ads, stage shows, and films is being given for my children.

I’ve no money,” Saif said, explaining how his financial situation was significantly affected by the divorce. Their family bungalow, he added, was now Amrita and the children’s residence, which also housed Amrita’s relatives after he left.

While the financial strain was immense, Saif’s emotional turmoil seemed to weigh even heavier on him. He admitted that he was constantly reminded of his shortcomings as a husband and father, which made an already difficult situation even more painful.

“I was constantly reminded of how terrible a husband I was, and how awful a father I am,” he said, expressing the personal toll that the separation took on him. Saif also revealed that during this period, he was not allowed to meet his children, Sara and Ibrahim.

He shared his deep sorrow over the estrangement, noting that even visiting rights were denied to him at the time. “I’m not allowed to meet my children. They aren’t allowed to come to visit me, let alone stay with me.”

The actor revealed just how much he missed his children, explaining that he carried a photo of Ibrahim in his wallet, which brought him to tears every time he looked at it. “I have my son Ibrahim’s photograph in my wallet.

Each time I look at it, I feel like crying,” Saif said, adding that he missed his daughter Sara constantly. Despite the difficulties, his love and longing for his children remained unwavering.

In addition to the financial and emotional hardships, Saif described the relentless criticism and verbal abuse he endured following the divorce. He said he was made to feel “worthless” and that insults were hurled at him, along with taunts aimed at his mother, Sharmila Tagore, and sister, Soha Ali Khan.

“It isn’t nice to be constantly reminded of how worthless you are and to have taunts, jeers, insults, and abuses thrown at your mother and sister all the time. I’ve gone through all of it,” Saif said.

Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan’s relationship may have ended on a difficult note, but Saif later found happiness with Kareena Kapoor, whom he married in 2012. Despite his struggles, Saif has always remained committed to his children, Sara and Ibrahim, and has been a proud father as they continue to rise in the Bollywood industry.