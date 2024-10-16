7.8 C
Karan Johar celebrates 26 years of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' with nostalgic video
EntertainmentTrending

Karan Johar celebrates 26 years of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ with nostalgic video | Watch video

By: vibhuti

Date:

Indian Bollywood actors Rani Mukharjee (L), Shah Rukh Khan (2L) and Kajol Devgan (2R) and Director Karan Johar pose for a picture as they attend an event celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Hindi film "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", in Mumbai on October 16, 2018. (Photo by Sujit Jaiswal / AFP) (Photo credit should read SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated 26 years of his directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (KKHH), by sharing a nostalgic montage on Instagram featuring behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, the film remains a cult classic in Hindi cinema. The video highlighted some unseen moments from the set, capturing the essence of the beloved 1998 film.

 

In his heartfelt caption, Karan reminisced, “Of cool neck chains, neon shirts, pink headbands, summer camp with only dancing involved, wishing on toota taaras, cheating in basketball, dosti that turns into pyaar… To my first film as a director. To the best cast & crew on set. To taking that feeling of day one and keeping it alive… 26 years later!”

 

Last year, to celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was re-released in theatres. During the special screening, Johar, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, made a surprise appearance, creating a buzz on social media. Reflecting on his journey, Karan praised Shah Rukh Khan, calling him the “Emperor of entertainment” and the “King of romance,” while expressing gratitude for Khan’s impact on his career.

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for bhai, if it wasn’t for Aditya Chopra. His energy is infectious. Thank you for being you, and thank you for allowing me to have this career,” Johar said. Notably, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was the highest-grossing film of 1998 and remains one of Bollywood’s all-time classics.

