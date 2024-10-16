7.8 C
Entertainment

Divya Khossla Kumar hits back at Karan Johar amid ‘Savi’ vs ‘Jigra’ controversy

By: vibhuti

Date:

(Photo credit: @aliaabhatt)

Bollywood director and actor Divya Khossla Kumar’s film Savi, released in May, has been making headlines since the release of Alia Bhatt’s Jigra. After accusing Alia of inflating Jigra’s box office numbers by buying tickets, Divya also claimed that Karan Johar’s Jigra copied elements of her film. A recent interview with Divya has sparked a fresh controversy, escalating the ongoing feud between her and Karan Johar.

While Alia Bhatt remained silent on the issue, Karan Johar responded with a cryptic social media post, suggesting silence is the best response to “fools.” Divya retaliated by calling out Johar for using abusive language, saying, “The truth will always anger the fools who stand against it.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Divya khossla (@divyakhossla)

In her latest interview, Divya shared her frustration over being disrespected by Johar, questioning whether it’s right for him to call a woman “fool” for pointing out unethical practices. She added, “If this is happening to me, what will happen to newcomers in the industry? There is no king here, and I cannot be treated like an object.” Divya also accused Johar’s PR team of using derogatory language against her, dismissing her stance as a PR stunt. “I’m already famous, I don’t need this,” she asserted.

With the tensions between the two filmmakers heating up, it appears this feud is far from over, with further responses from Karan Johar anticipated in the coming days.

vibhuti
vibhuti

