Kareena Kapoor spills secrets about Karisma Kapoor’s Bollywood crush and worst film on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

The Kapoor sisters, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, made a delightful joint appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2, bringing charm, laughter, and candid revelations. Hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma, the episode had viewers entertained as the iconic siblings participated in playful games and shared untold stories from their illustrious Bollywood journey.

In one of the most memorable segments of the show, Kareena Kapoor was put in the hot seat to reveal some fun facts about her elder sister Karisma Kapoor. With Karisma wearing noise-canceling headphones, Kapil fired away questions, expecting Kareena to dish out honest responses.

When Kapil asked Kareena to name Karisma’s “worst film,” the younger Kapoor hesitated at first, visibly embarrassed. However, with a little coaxing, she finally answered, “Maidan-E-Jung.” It was clear that the sisters have a healthy sense of humor about their long-standing film careers. Kareena admitted that while she adored her sister’s acting, this particular movie didn’t make the cut. “What a bad film you made me watch,” she laughingly recalled telling Karisma after seeing it.

The conversation then shifted to Karisma’s Bollywood crush, and with a playful smile, Kareena revealed, “Salman Khan.” Karisma, who has starred in numerous films alongside Salman, had been quite smitten with the superstar early in her career. This playful admission added to the light-hearted fun of the show, much to the delight of the audience.

In the same segment, Kareena also revealed what she found to be Karisma’s most annoying habit. “She takes a lot of time to get ready. She can spend up to three hours getting ready!” she said, clearly fond of her sister despite this quirk.

Perhaps the most entertaining moment came when Kareena was asked to name Karisma’s most cringe-worthy role. Without missing a beat, Kareena chose Papi Gudia. The horror film, which released in 1996, is not widely regarded as one of Karisma’s finest moments, and Kareena’s candidness about her sister’s filmography was met with laughter from Kapil and the audience alike.

Once Karisma took off her headphones and could listen in, she was asked to confirm Kareena’s choice of her “worst film.” With a good-natured laugh, Karisma responded, “I’ve sent Bebo to watch many of my films, and she would often come back saying, ‘What a bad film you made me watch. I got a lot of firings.’” The sisters shared a warm exchange that showcased the bond they have, even when it comes to critiquing each other’s work.

Karisma also acknowledged her long-standing crush on Salman Khan, which led to more banter between her and Kareena. Kapil chimed in, adding a humorous quip that this sibling game could easily turn into a fun family feud, as the sisters poked fun at one another.

In another heartwarming segment of the show, the Kapoor sisters took a moment to reflect on their grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor. They spoke of his immense influence on their lives and careers. Kareena and Karisma shared that Raj Kapoor had encouraged them to pursue acting, stressing the importance of the Kapoor family legacy in Bollywood. According to the sisters, their family always motivated them to earn their place in the industry without expecting special privileges.

“He always told us that talent and hard work matter the most. Even though we came from the Kapoor family, we were encouraged to prove ourselves,” Kareena said, expressing pride in continuing their family’s cinematic legacy. Karisma echoed her sister’s sentiments, adding that their journey in Bollywood wasn’t without its challenges, but their family’s guidance was always there to keep them grounded.

The episode was a delightful mix of humor, nostalgia, and sibling camaraderie, offering fans a rare glimpse into the personal bond shared by two of Bollywood’s most beloved stars. Their easy banter and light-hearted teasing made for a highly entertaining episode that left the audience wanting more.