Salman Khan imports $ 240,000 bulletproof SUV amid fresh death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Salman Khan has intensified his security following a new death threat, reportedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The actor has been a target of the gang for some time now, and with the recent murder of political leader and his close friend, Baba Siddique, Salman has been taking extra precautions to ensure his safety. Days after Siddique’s murder, fresh threats were issued, prompting the actor to further bolster his security arrangements.

Salman Khan has reportedly invested in a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV, which he is importing from Dubai since the vehicle is not available in the Indian market. The cost of the vehicle is estimated to be around $ 240,000. The SUV is equipped with several advanced safety features, including explosive alert indicators, thick bulletproof glass shields, and camouflage black shades that help conceal the identity of those inside the vehicle.

This is not the first time Salman has made such a purchase. Last year, following earlier threats from the Bishnoi gang, he also imported a bulletproof car from the UAE to enhance his personal security. These new measures come after reports of escalating threats, particularly after Baba Siddique’s murder, for which the Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility.

In addition to upgrading his personal security, Salman has also taken significant steps to ensure his safety on the set of Bigg Boss 18, where he is currently shooting. The production team has implemented stringent security protocols, including deploying more than 60 security guards to the set. Access to the area has been restricted, and all visitors are required to show their Aadhaar card before being allowed entry.

These measures were put in place after the Mumbai Police received a WhatsApp message containing threats to Salman, demanding ₹5 crore to end the feud with the Bishnoi gang. The sender warned that if the money wasn’t paid, Salman’s fate would be worse than Siddique’s.

Despite the heightened threat, Salman Khan returned to work on Bigg Boss 18, continuing his role as host for the popular show’s weekend episodes. However, the increased security presence around him reflects the seriousness of the ongoing threats. Salman’s team and the show’s production unit are taking no chances with his safety, ensuring that the actor remains protected while carrying out his professional commitments.

As the police continue to investigate the threats and the murder of Baba Siddique, Salman Khan’s personal security remains a top priority, with several precautionary measures in place both at home and at his workplace.