Jennifer Lopez furious over Ben Affleck’s post-divorce makeover, says report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s ongoing divorce has taken a new twist as reports suggest that JLo is enraged by Ben Affleck’s recent transformation. The couple, who filed for divorce just two months ago, has had a rollercoaster of public appearances, family outings, and even public spats. However, it seems Affleck’s post-divorce “glow-up” has now become a source of frustration for Lopez.

According to an In Touch Weekly report, Ben Affleck’s appearance has drastically changed since their separation. The actor, who was previously known for his rugged, casual look, has now embraced a more polished and youthful image.

Affleck has reportedly dyed his hair, adopted a cleaner diet, and started getting manicures, pedicures, and even waxing treatments. Additionally, he’s been seeking dermatological treatments and hair plugs to reverse the aging process, which has garnered attention from fans and media alike.

“Ben is taking better care of himself than ever before. He’s now dying his hair, getting manicures and pedicures, getting waxed from head to toe, and even seeing the dermatologist for skin treatments. His diet is also cleaner, cutting out a ton of junk food,” said a source close to the actor.

But not everyone is thrilled with Affleck’s new look. According to the report, Jennifer Lopez, the woman who was once deeply invested in his well-being, is now ‘seeing red’ over the makeover.

An insider revealed, “These are all things she wanted him to do when they were together, but he totally refused.” Lopez, it seems, is upset that Ben didn’t make these changes during their marriage when she had suggested similar self-care improvements. The report does not clarify whether Lopez has confronted Affleck about her displeasure.

Their divorce, filed in August 2024, has been marked by a series of ups and downs, with both stars navigating the separation in the public eye. The couple has continued to co-parent their children and has been spotted together on family outings, but tensions between them have been evident.

Despite this, Affleck’s new appearance suggests that he is focused on self-improvement and moving forward, while Lopez reportedly feels frustrated about the timing of these changes.

The relationship between Lopez and Affleck has long been the subject of public fascination. The two first dated in the early 2000s, earning the media nickname “Bennifer” and briefly getting engaged before breaking up in 2004. In 2021, they rekindled their romance, much to the delight of fans, and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2022. However, their marriage lasted just 18 months, with Lopez filing for divorce in mid-2024.

As both stars navigate their lives post-divorce, it remains to be seen how this new chapter will unfold. For now, Affleck’s glow-up appears to be grabbing headlines—and not for reasons Lopez would have preferred.