Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce: Growing resentment behind the scenes

New reports suggest that despite appearing friendly in public, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are dealing with a lot of unresolved issues in the background as their divorce progresses. Although the couple has reunited for the sake of their children, it seems that their relationship is far from smooth.

The couple was recently spotted together at a family brunch with their kids at the Beverly Hills Hotel in California. Earlier, media reports stated that Ben and Jen were seen “holding hands and kissing” during the outing. However, a new report from InTouch Weekly on September 25, suggests that things may not be as pleasant as they seem.

While the couple appeared to be getting along in public, sources close to them say that tensions are still present. According to the article, they are only being cordial in front of their children, but there’s a lot of resentment brewing beneath the surface. One insider revealed, “Jennifer would never make a scene in public, especially in front of their kids, but she has so much resentment.” The source added that Jennifer feels Ben gave up on their marriage in a “coldhearted” and “savage manner,” which she finds hard to forgive.

Contrary to the affectionate portrayal from their family brunch, the report hints that the couple actually had a tense exchange during the outing. It was also said that Jennifer was seen wiping away a tear while Ben remained calm and stoic.

This isn’t the first time reports have emerged about the drama happening behind the scenes. Sources say that the couple has been arguing even before their recent reunion. One insider mentioned, “They were bickering behind the scenes even before this recent meet-up, which went about as badly as everyone feared.” The source also claimed that while Jennifer has agreed to stay civil and avoid any major conflicts, the tension between them is obvious. “When Ben rolls his eyes and refuses to accept any responsibility for the marriage’s failure,” the tension reportedly becomes more apparent.

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck seems to be moving forward with his life. According to a report by Daily Mail, the Oscar-winning actor recently moved out of his $100,000-per-month rental home near his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s house in Brentwood and into a $20 million mansion in Pacific Palisades. This move comes after his split from Lopez, and it has left the singer feeling upset. The source explained, “Ben’s actions have made it crystal clear he’s not going back to Jennifer.”

As both celebrities try to finalize their divorce, insiders suggest that the quicker the process is completed, the better it will be for both parties. “The sooner the ink’s dry on the divorce paper, the better it’ll be for everyone,” concluded the source.