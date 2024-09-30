Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to the performance of Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal’s dance to ‘Oo Antava’ at IIFA 2024 | Watch video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was left laughing after watching Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal dance to her song Oo Antava from the movie Pushpa: The Rise at the IIFA 2024 awards. Samantha, who starred in the original song, was pleasantly surprised when she saw the duo perform it on stage.

Shah Rukh and Vicky, who were co-hosting the awards ceremony, started talking about the movie Pushpa when they decided to perform the popular song. The video of their performance quickly went viral and even caught Samantha’s attention. She shared the reel on her Instagram Stories, writing, “I never imagined this happening in a million years (laughing emojis, heart emojis).” Both Shah Rukh and Vicky have yet to respond to her post.

Besides dancing to Oo Antava, Shah Rukh Khan also approached director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, asking for a film similar to Pushpa. It would be exciting to see Shah Rukh in such a role!

During the IIFA night, Shah Rukh and Vicky also danced to several other songs. This included Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, which originally featured in Duplicate but was remade for the movie Bad Newz. Shah Rukh even learned the hook step of Tauba Tauba from Vicky. Karan Johar joined them on stage as well and danced to Jhoome Jo Pathaan, adding more excitement to the night.

Samantha also had a big moment at IIFA 2024. She was honored with the Woman of the Year in Indian Cinema award at IIFA Utsavam. The actress, looking stunning in a green gown, accepted her award with gratitude. She expressed her thanks and acknowledged the support she has received throughout her career.

Aside from the awards show, Samantha has been busy promoting her upcoming series, Citadel: Honey Bunny. She recently traveled to London for the premiere and press events, where she was joined by Priyanka Chopra, who stars in the original Citadel series.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is the Indian version of the global hit Citadel, which originally starred Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden and was released in 2023. Directed by Raj and DK, this new version of the spy thriller is set in the 1990s. It features an ensemble cast including Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher.

With a strong presence at IIFA and exciting new projects like Citadel: Honey Bunny, Samantha is truly having a remarkable year. Fans are eagerly looking forward to her upcoming work, while her fun response to Shah Rukh and Vicky’s dance proves that she’s still connected with her fans and can enjoy these lighthearted moments in the industry.