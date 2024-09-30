Lady Gaga reveals engagement to Michael Polansky on ‘The Graham Norton Show’

Lady Gaga is currently promoting her upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux, where she stars as Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix. Last week, she made an appearance on The Graham Norton Show to talk about the film and shared the sweet story of how her long-time partner, Michael Polansky, proposed to her. Gaga’s revelation came as a surprise to many, and she humorously explained how she initially thought the proposal was a joke.

While on the show, which also featured actors Demi Moore and Colin Farrell, Lady Gaga said, “He proposed on April first and I thought he was joking. Then when we went to the Olympics, we were filmed saying hello to the Prime Minister and I was caught on camera saying, ‘This is my fiancé.’ I had wanted to keep it a secret!”

The moment went viral as Gaga had previously managed to keep her engagement under wraps. She had even displayed her engagement ring at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year while attending the world premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux. Gaga and Polansky walked the red carpet together, looking radiant as they posed for photographers.

The couple began dating during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, with Gaga later revealing that her mother played matchmaker. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, she shared, “My mom met him and she said to me, ‘I think I just met your husband,’ and I said, ‘I’m not ready to meet my husband!’” Clearly, her mother’s instincts were spot on.

Lady Gaga also made headlines when she introduced Polansky as her fiancé to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal during the Paris Olympics. She even performed at the event and took the opportunity to pay tribute to the global sporting community.

As she continues promoting her new film, Gaga is excited for audiences to see her portrayal of Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2019 Joker movie. The film is set to hit theaters on October 4, 2024, and Gaga has also released a companion album titled Harlequin, featuring 13 songs that complement the film’s dark and twisted themes.

Lady Gaga’s engagement has brought joy to her fans, who have been following her relationship with Michael Polansky since they first went public. Her story of how she thought the proposal was a prank adds a charming and humorous touch to their love story. Now, with both a new film and new music on the way, Lady Gaga is poised for a remarkable end to the year, both professionally and personally.