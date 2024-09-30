17.3 C
New York
Monday, September 30, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentLady Gaga reveals engagement to Michael Polansky on 'The Graham Norton Show'
Entertainment

Lady Gaga reveals engagement to Michael Polansky on ‘The Graham Norton Show’

By: vibhuti

Date:

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 25: Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky attend the UK Premiere of "Joker Folie à Deux" at the Cineworld Leicester Square on September 25, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Related stories

Lady Gaga is currently promoting her upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux, where she stars as Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix. Last week, she made an appearance on The Graham Norton Show to talk about the film and shared the sweet story of how her long-time partner, Michael Polansky, proposed to her. Gaga’s revelation came as a surprise to many, and she humorously explained how she initially thought the proposal was a joke.

While on the show, which also featured actors Demi Moore and Colin Farrell, Lady Gaga said, “He proposed on April first and I thought he was joking. Then when we went to the Olympics, we were filmed saying hello to the Prime Minister and I was caught on camera saying, ‘This is my fiancé.’ I had wanted to keep it a secret!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

The moment went viral as Gaga had previously managed to keep her engagement under wraps. She had even displayed her engagement ring at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year while attending the world premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux. Gaga and Polansky walked the red carpet together, looking radiant as they posed for photographers.

The couple began dating during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, with Gaga later revealing that her mother played matchmaker. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, she shared, “My mom met him and she said to me, ‘I think I just met your husband,’ and I said, ‘I’m not ready to meet my husband!’” Clearly, her mother’s instincts were spot on.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

- Advertisement -

Lady Gaga also made headlines when she introduced Polansky as her fiancé to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal during the Paris Olympics. She even performed at the event and took the opportunity to pay tribute to the global sporting community.

As she continues promoting her new film, Gaga is excited for audiences to see her portrayal of Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2019 Joker movie. The film is set to hit theaters on October 4, 2024, and Gaga has also released a companion album titled Harlequin, featuring 13 songs that complement the film’s dark and twisted themes.

Lady Gaga’s engagement has brought joy to her fans, who have been following her relationship with Michael Polansky since they first went public. Her story of how she thought the proposal was a prank adds a charming and humorous touch to their love story. Now, with both a new film and new music on the way, Lady Gaga is poised for a remarkable end to the year, both professionally and personally.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to the performance of Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal’s dance to ‘Oo Antava’ at IIFA 2024 | Watch video
Next article
Kate McKinnon talks new kids’ book, being ‘dorky’ in school, and ‘SNL’ 50th season

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Oasis announces 2025 world tour with US, Canada, and Mexico dates

Entertainment 0
Oasis has revealed dates for their much-anticipated 2025 world...

Diljit Dosanjh shares shoes with Pakistani fan, comments on political borders

Entertainment 0
Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh demonstrated his support for unity...

Veteran Indian actor Mithun Chakraborty to be awarded the highest recognition in cinema

India News 0
Mithun Chakraborty has been awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award,...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc