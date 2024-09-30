Kate McKinnon talks new kids’ book, being ‘dorky’ in school, and ‘SNL’ 50th season

Kate McKinnon recently appeared on TODAY to discuss her debut novel for children, The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science. The book, aimed at middle-grade readers, is something she’s been working on even before she became a cast member on Saturday Night Live (SNL). McKinnon shared her excitement about finally releasing the book, which combines quirky etiquette lessons with mad science adventures, perfectly reflecting her signature humor.

During the interview, McKinnon also spoke about her experience growing up and how she was “dorky” in school. She credited her teachers with helping her find her way. McKinnon received a surprise message from one of those teachers, who she said influenced how she views and navigates the world.

Talking about SNL, McKinnon reflected on the show’s upcoming 50th season, a milestone she’s proud to be part of. She hinted that this season would be filled with many surprises and nostalgic moments for long-time fans.

While promoting her book, McKinnon shared a glimpse of the unique blend of humor, science, and life lessons that readers can expect from her debut novel. Fans are looking forward to both her book and the return of SNL.