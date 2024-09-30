Diljit Dosanjh shares shoes with Pakistani fan, comments on political borders

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh demonstrated his support for unity during his Manchester concert by gifting a pair of shoes to a fan from Pakistan. After presenting the shoes, he expressed his views on the political borders separating India and Pakistan.

“Be it India or Pakistan, it is one for me. There is immense love for all in the hearts of every Punjabi. These borders are made by politicians, but people who know Punjabi, whether from here or there, we are all the same. So people who have come from my country India, and those who have come from Pakistan, I welcome you all. Thank you ma’am,” Dosanjh stated in a video shared online.

Currently on his international tour, Dosanjh is set to perform in India next month as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour, which will span two months and include shows in various cities. The tour will kick off in New Delhi on October 26.