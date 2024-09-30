Oasis announces 2025 world tour with US, Canada, and Mexico dates

Oasis has revealed dates for their much-anticipated 2025 world tour, which will include concerts in the US, Canada, and Mexico. This comes after the Gallagher brothers hinted at the reunion with billboards in several cities, featuring the cryptic message: “Be careful what you wish for.”

The band will kick off their North American leg of the tour on August 24, 2025, in Toronto at Rogers Stadium. They will perform in Chicago at Soldier Field on August 28, in New Jersey at MetLife Stadium on August 31, Los Angeles at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 6, and Mexico City at Estadio GNP Seguros on September 12. US rock band Cage the Elephant will join Oasis as the opening act for all the dates.

These will be Oasis’s first shows in North America since 2008, when they toured their album Dig Out Your Soul. Their first tour in America for Definitely Maybe in 1994-95 is infamous due to a chaotic show at Whisky a Go Go in Los Angeles, where Noel Gallagher left the band for a few days after a messy performance.

These new international dates are in addition to the 19 UK and Ireland shows that Oasis announced earlier. After selling out the original 14 dates, the band added five more shows to meet demand, including two additional performances at Wembley Stadium. These extra tickets will be sold through a special invitation-only ballot to ensure that fans who missed out on the first sale get another chance.

However, there have been complaints about ticket prices, especially due to Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing system, which saw prices for standing tickets jump from £135 to £337.50 due to high demand. Oasis addressed the issue, saying: “It needs to be made clear that Oasis leave decisions on ticketing and pricing entirely to their promoters and management, and at no time had any awareness that dynamic pricing was going to be used.”

Ticketmaster explained that dynamic pricing is meant to prevent ticket scalping by adjusting prices based on demand, but fans and consumer groups have called for refunds for those who paid inflated prices. Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher responded to complaints in his usual bold style, telling one fan on X (formerly Twitter) to “shut up” and another to buy “kneeling tickets.”