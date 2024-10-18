‘You know you just have to learn how to act,’ Kajol opens up about advice from Shah Rukh Khan

Kajol, one of Bollywood’s most beloved actresses, recently opened up about a pivotal moment in her career when she contemplated quitting acting. In an interview with India Today, she reflected on her early struggles and how a piece of tough advice from her co-star Shah Rukh Khan became a turning point that helped her push through the challenges.

As she gears up for her role in the upcoming film Do Patti alongside Kriti Sanon, Kajol shared her journey of self-discovery and growth in the entertainment industry.

Kajol, who made her debut at a young age, faced a tough time adjusting to the demands of acting. She recalled her experience with her third film, Udhaar Ki Zindagi, which pushed her to the edge. “So I did a film long back called Udhaar Ki Zindagi. That was, I think, my third film. I was very new. I must have been about 17 or 18 at that time,” she said.

She revealed how Shah Rukh Khan’s brutally honest words stuck with her during this period. “And I remember, before that, Shah Rukh was like, ‘you know you just have to learn how to act,’” she added. At the time, Kajol felt she was doing a great job but realized there was still much to learn.

After completing Udhaar Ki Zindagi, Kajol found herself emotionally drained. She admitted to feeling overwhelmed by the demands of the industry. “I remember turning around and telling my mother at that time, ‘You know, mom, I’m done. Wow. I’m burnt out. At the tender age of 18-and-a-half, I am done. I cannot move anymore. I cannot cry anymore. I cannot put glycerine anymore. I can’t, I don’t want to do these films anymore,’” Kajol said.

At this point, she was seriously considering leaving the industry altogether. She explained her desire to switch to lighter, more mainstream roles, saying, “I want to do, you know, four scenes, ten songs.”

Instead of quitting, Kajol decided to take on films that would be less emotionally taxing. This decision led her to sign projects like Gunda Raj and Hulchul, which allowed her to experiment and refine her craft. “I learnt the technique of acting after that,” Kajol reflected, acknowledging that the journey had its own learning curve.

Despite the challenges, Kajol went on to become one of Bollywood’s most iconic stars, delivering stellar performances in films such as Baazigar (1993), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001). Her long-standing collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan also became one of the most cherished pairings in Indian cinema.

Kajol is now set to reunite with Kriti Sanon in the action-thriller Do Patti, directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. The film, co-produced by Kriti Sanon and screenwriter Kanika Kapoor, also stars Shaheer Sheikh and Tanvi Azmi. Scheduled for release on October 25, 2024, the film is eagerly anticipated by fans.