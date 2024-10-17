13.7 C
New York
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentShah Rukh Khan reveales that he never wanted people to like his...
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan reveales that he never wanted people to like his character in ‘Devdas’

By: vibhuti

Date:

A still from the film 'Devdas' starring Shah Rukh Khan. (Photo credit: iMDB)

Related stories

Shah Rukh Khan, adored in India and globally, has portrayed many iconic characters throughout his career. One of the most memorable is Devdas, the titular role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s classic novel. The film also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit in pivotal roles.

Recently, Shah Rukh opened up about why he took on the challenging role of Devdas. Despite receiving advice from veteran actors to reject the part, he accepted it as a tribute to his late mother, believing she would enjoy watching him from heaven.

Speaking at the Locarno Film Festival, where he was honored with the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno Tourism award, Shah Rukh candidly reflected on his experience filming Devdas. He admitted feeling anxious throughout the process, which led him to drink alcohol during the shoot. When asked if this helped him better portray the alcoholic character, he said, “It might have helped, but I started drinking after the film, and that’s one downside to it. Well, I got the Best Actor award.”

shah rukh khan madhuri devdas
A still from ‘Devdas’ played by Shah Rukh Khan (L) and Madhuri Dixit (R). (Photo credit: iMDB)

Shah Rukh also shared his intentions behind the role, saying he didn’t want the audience to love or admire Devdas. “I didn’t want you to like him for being an alcoholic who runs away from every girl he falls in love with. I just wanted him to appear indescribable,” he explained.

- Advertisement -

Devdas also featured notable performances by Kirron Kher, Jackie Shroff, Smita Jaykar, and others, adding depth to the film’s emotional narrative.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Liam Payne, former One Direction star, dies in tragic fall from Buenos Aires Hotel at 31
Next article
Radhika Apte debuts baby bump at BFI London Film Festival, expects first child with husband Benedict Taylor

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

$30,000 contract to assassinate Salman Khan revealed, gang sourced weapons from Pakistan

Entertainment 0
A ₹25 lakh contract to kill Bollywood actor Salman...

Radhika Apte debuts baby bump at BFI London Film Festival, expects first child with husband Benedict Taylor

Entertainment 0
Radhika Apte has revealed that she is expecting her...

Tilda hosts Diwali celebration

Business 0
RICE brand Tilda has teamed up with Madhu’s, the...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc