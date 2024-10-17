Shah Rukh Khan reveales that he never wanted people to like his character in ‘Devdas’

Shah Rukh Khan, adored in India and globally, has portrayed many iconic characters throughout his career. One of the most memorable is Devdas, the titular role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s classic novel. The film also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit in pivotal roles.

Recently, Shah Rukh opened up about why he took on the challenging role of Devdas. Despite receiving advice from veteran actors to reject the part, he accepted it as a tribute to his late mother, believing she would enjoy watching him from heaven.

Speaking at the Locarno Film Festival, where he was honored with the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno Tourism award, Shah Rukh candidly reflected on his experience filming Devdas. He admitted feeling anxious throughout the process, which led him to drink alcohol during the shoot. When asked if this helped him better portray the alcoholic character, he said, “It might have helped, but I started drinking after the film, and that’s one downside to it. Well, I got the Best Actor award.”

Shah Rukh also shared his intentions behind the role, saying he didn’t want the audience to love or admire Devdas. “I didn’t want you to like him for being an alcoholic who runs away from every girl he falls in love with. I just wanted him to appear indescribable,” he explained.

Devdas also featured notable performances by Kirron Kher, Jackie Shroff, Smita Jaykar, and others, adding depth to the film’s emotional narrative.