Entertainment

Radhika Apte debuts baby bump at BFI London Film Festival, expects first child with husband Benedict Taylor

By: vibhuti

Date:

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 16: Radhika Apte attends "Sister Midnight" during the 68th BFI London Film Festival at BFI Southbank on October 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for BFI)

Radhika Apte has revealed that she is expecting her first baby with husband Benedict Taylor. The actor made the subtle announcement on October 16 at the BFI London Film Festival during the screening of her movie Sister Midnight. Dressed in a chic black off-shoulder midi dress with her hair styled in a bun, Radhika surprised fans by debuting her baby bump on the red carpet.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial)

While sharing pictures from the event on social media, Radhika kept her caption simple, avoiding any direct mention of her pregnancy. She wrote, “SISTER MIDNIGHT UK Premier #lff2024,” showing off her stunning appearance alongside the cast and crew of the film. Fans, however, were quick to shower her with congratulations. Comments ranged from “Omg!!! She’s pregnant, how exciting” to “Congrats on the premiere and your pregnancy! You look magnificent on the red carpet!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial)

Radhika Apte and Benedict Taylor, a British violinist and composer, have been married since 2012. The couple met in London in 2011 when Radhika was on a sabbatical to study contemporary dance, and they have since divided their time between London and Mumbai. They had a small wedding in 2012, followed by an official ceremony in 2013.

On the work front, Radhika recently appeared in a cameo in Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. She also stars in the upcoming YRF Entertainment revenge thriller Akka alongside Keerthy Suresh. Sister Midnight, directed by Karan Kandhari, is a genre-bending comedy about a misanthropic newlywed and premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

