$30,000 contract to assassinate Salman Khan revealed, gang sourced weapons from Pakistan

A ₹25 lakh contract to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan near his Panvel farmhouse has been uncovered, according to a chargesheet filed by the Navi Mumbai Police. The conspiracy, led by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, involved acquiring high-tech weapons from Pakistan, including AK-47s and M-16 rifles.

The plot, which unfolded between August 2023 and April 2024, involved extensive surveillance of Salman Khan’s movements. A team of around 60-70 people tracked his locations, including his Bandra residence, Panvel farmhouse, and Goregaon Film City.

The hired assassins, many of them under 18, were instructed to target the actor using advanced firearms sourced from Pakistan, similar to the Turkish-made weapon used in the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Sukkha, a key conspirator arrested in Haryana, coordinated the purchase of these weapons via a video call with a Pakistan-based arms dealer, Dogar. The gang also planned to escape to Sri Lanka post-assassination, seeking refuge in a country beyond India’s investigative reach.

The conspiracy came to light during an investigation into a shooting incident outside Salman Khan’s Bandra home. As a precaution, security around his Bandra residence has been heightened, particularly following the recent murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in the same area.