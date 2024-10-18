Bollywood actors setting couple goals, Vicky Kaushal kept a Karwa Chauth fast for wife Katrina Kaif

Two years ago, Bollywood’s beloved couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif gave fans a beautiful glimpse into their married life by celebrating their first Karwa Chauth together. The occasion was extra special as both Vicky and Katrina fasted for each other’s well-being, setting new couple goals.

Karwa Chauth, a significant festival for many married women in India, involves fasting from sunrise to moonrise for their husbands’ long life and health. However, Katrina and Vicky added their unique twist to the tradition, making it a joint effort of love.

Katrina shared photos from the day, which quickly went viral, showing her glowing alongside Vicky and his parents, Sham and Veena Kaushal. The pictures exuded warmth, with Vicky’s infectious smile and Katrina’s radiance creating a perfect moment.

But the day wasn’t all smooth sailing for Katrina, as she later revealed in an interview with Film Companion. Vicky fondly recalled the incident, playfully dubbing his wife the “Google Queen” for relying on the internet to check the moon’s arrival time.

“She asked Google when she’ll be able to see the moon. Google said 8:30 pm. I told her the moon won’t listen to Google; it will come when it wants to,” Vicky shared, laughing. He added, “Google can’t predict the movement of clouds. There was a delay, and she was like, ‘It hasn’t come.’ I said it’s not like I am calling it. It will come when it wants to.”

Despite this playful back-and-forth, Katrina remained patient until the expected time. But as Vicky recalled, “She was completely fine till the time that Google said, 8:30 pm; after that, she was like, ‘Now I am feeling hungry’.” This candid moment showed just how relatable even these Bollywood stars can be, especially when it comes to waiting for the moon after a long day of fasting!

In another conversation with a digital portal, Katrina revealed that Vicky had also kept a fast for her on Karwa Chauth. This sweet gesture was completely unexpected, as Katrina had never asked him to participate in the fast.

“He did anyway, which I felt was ‘the sweetest thing,’” she shared. Fans were quick to applaud Vicky’s thoughtful move, further cementing the couple’s reputation as a down-to-earth and loving pair.

In 2023, Vicky and Katrina once again delighted their fans with more Karwa Chauth pictures, looking as radiant as ever. Katrina looked breathtaking in a saree, with sindoor adorning her forehead, while Vicky looked dashing in a traditional kurta. The couple’s second Karwa Chauth only deepened their bond in the eyes of their fans.

With the festive season upon us, fans are eager to see how Katrina and Vicky will celebrate this year’s Karwa Chauth. Their love and light continue to shine, and they never fail to inspire with their sweet gestures and enduring affection for one another.