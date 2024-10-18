Emily Watson calls Tabu ‘The Julia Roberts of India,’ lauds her performance in ‘Dune: Prophecy’

Tabu is gearing up for her global debut in the highly anticipated Dune spin-off series, Dune: Prophecy. With a stellar cast including Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Mark Strong, and more, the series has already generated significant buzz. Set to release on November 18 on JioCinema, the show’s trailer recently dropped, giving fans a glimpse of Tabu’s role. Although her screen time in the promo was brief, it has already captivated viewers, making her one of the highlights of the series.

At a recent panel discussion during New York Comic Con (NYCC), Tabu’s co-star Emily Watson expressed her admiration for the Indian actress, likening her to one of Hollywood’s most celebrated stars. “Tabu is the most astonishingly beautiful actress. She is the Julia Roberts of India,” Watson said, sharing her experience working with Tabu on the project. Her praise was met with excitement by fans, especially those from the South Asian community, who have long recognized Tabu’s talent.

Dune: Prophecy is set 10,000 years before the events of Dune: Part One and Dune: Part Two, diving into the origins of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood in the aftermath of the Butlerian Jihad. The show explores the deep history of the Dune universe, taking viewers on a journey well before the rise of Paul Atreides, the protagonist of the main Dune storyline. Based on the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert, the Dune franchise has captured audiences for decades, with the latest adaptations continuing to expand its reach.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Tabu’s portrayal of her character in this universe, with many speculating on the significance of her role. Even with limited moments in the trailer, her presence stands out, sparking anticipation about how her character will influence the overall narrative.

In addition to Tabu and Emily Watson, Dune: Prophecy features an ensemble cast including Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin. Each actor brings their unique flair to the series, promising an immersive experience for fans of the Dune universe.

With the show premiering on November 18, excitement is building for Dune: Prophecy. The six-episode series will drop new episodes every Monday on JioCinema Premium, available in multiple languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, and more. Tabu’s global debut in the Dune series is set to further cement her reputation as one of the finest talents from India, making waves internationally.