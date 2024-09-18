21.9 C
Katrina Kaif reveals how Vicky Kaushal helps her overcome insecurities about her looks and weight gain
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif reveals how Vicky Kaushal helps her overcome insecurities about her looks and weight gain

By: vibhuti

Date:

(Photo credit: @katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif, one of Bollywood’s leading actresses, recently opened up about her insecurities regarding her looks and weight gain and how her husband, Vicky Kaushal, helps her deal with them.

During an interview with beauty mogul Huda Kattan on the show In Conversation with Kay Beauty & Huda Kattan, Kaif spoke about the pressures she feels regarding her physical appearance, despite being known for her flawless looks. The actress shared how husband Vicky’s “gentle reminder” plays a crucial role in helping her apply the same kindness to herself that her beauty brand, Kay Beauty, advocates.

Katrina revealed that there are moments when she feels insecure about her appearance. “I still have to remind myself every day to apply the same kindness to myself that Kay Beauty stands for – ‘It’s Kay to be You,’” she said, referencing her brand’s message that encourages embracing oneself without judgment. Despite being the face of a brand that promotes self-love, Katrina admitted that she occasionally struggles with the same insecurities many people face.

Sharing an anecdote about her husband Vicky Kaushal’s calming influence, she explained how he helps her when she’s feeling down about her looks. “For example, I’ll be sitting with my husband or getting ready for an event, and I’ll be complaining about something regarding my physical appearance, saying, ‘I’m not happy with the way I look, I’ve gained weight, and I’m not comfortable.’”

Vicky, ever the supportive partner, gently reminds her of the message behind her beauty brand. “He’ll say, ‘Aren’t you the one who keeps telling everyone it’s okay to be you, however you are, and just as you are?’”

Kaif admitted that Vicky’s words make her stop and reflect on the values she advocates through her brand. “I’ll kind of look at him and say, ‘Do you mind?’ But at the same time, it’s that gentle reminder that, ‘Hey, one second. This is why I started this brand, and I need to apply the same kindness to myself.’”

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Kaif’s journey from a Bollywood star to a successful entrepreneur has been marked by her passion for beauty and her desire to bring something new to the industry. She launched her beauty brand, Kay Beauty By Katrina, in 2019, and it has since gained widespread recognition and won several awards.

During the conversation, Kaif also spoke about her approach to business, stating, “You know, I have always believed that you should only step into business if you are sincerely passionate about what you’re doing and if you have something new to add. With Kay Beauty, I knew we had something new to offer, and I was really excited about that.”

Despite her success, Kaif admitted that, like many women, she still faces moments of self-doubt. However, with the support of her husband, Vicky Kaushal, she continues to remind herself of the importance of self-kindness.

Katrina and Vicky, who got married in 2021, have become one of Bollywood’s most beloved couples, often making headlines for their affectionate and supportive relationship.

Popular

