21.9 C
New York
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentStree 2 becomes highest-grossing Hindi film with $70.32 million collection at domestic...
EntertainmentTrending

Stree 2 becomes highest-grossing Hindi film with $70.32 million collection at domestic box office

By: vibhuti

Date:

The film has surpassed the lifetime business of the Hindi version of 2023's Jawan. (Photo credit: @maddockfilms)

Related stories

Trending

Xandra Pohl sparks dating rumors with Danny Amendola at ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Premiere

Xandra Pohl, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, is fueling...
Entertainment

BLACKPINK’s Jennie with GOT7’s BamBam dining at Sushi Park in LA

BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim was recently seen enjoying a low-key...
Entertainment

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone’s tie knot in a dreamy wedding at the Puth family home in Montecito

Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone tied the knot...
Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein to co-Star in Netflix rom-com ‘Office Romance’

Unstoppable star Jennifer Lopez and Ted Lasso breakout Brett...
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif reveals how Vicky Kaushal helps her overcome insecurities about her looks and weight gain

Katrina Kaif, one of Bollywood’s leading actresses, recently opened...

Horror comedy Stree 2 has become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time at the domestic box office with a collection of Rs 586 crore, the makers said on Wednesday (18).

Amar Kaushik directed the movie, which was produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. It was released in theatres on August 15.

According to the makers, the film is going “strong” in the fifth week of its release. It stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

“Woh Stree hai aur usne aakhir kar dikhaya… Hindustan ki sab se sarvashresth No. 1 Hindi film of all time!!! Yeh itihaas humare saath rachane ke liye sab fans ko bahut bahut dhanyavaad…

“Stree 2 is still running in cinemas successfully… theatre aao, kuch aur naye records rachate hain!” Maddock Films said in an X post.

- Advertisement -

The film has surpassed the lifetime business of the Hindi version of 2023’s Jawan, which till now held the title of the highest grossing Hindi film at the Indian box office. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer had earned Rs 582 crore in India after its release in September last year, reported trade website Sacnilk.

Written by Niren Bhatt, Stree 2 follows Rao’s Vicky and his friends along with the nameless mystery woman, played by Kapoor, face off against a new terror in the form of a ghost who only has a head, aptly called Sarkata.

The film, a direct sequel to 2018’s Stree, is part of producer Dinesh Vijan’s ambitious horror comedy universe that also includes titles like Bhediya and Munjya.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Katrina Kaif reveals how Vicky Kaushal helps her overcome insecurities about her looks and weight gain
Next article
Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein to co-Star in Netflix rom-com ‘Office Romance’

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Xandra Pohl sparks dating rumors with Danny Amendola at ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Premiere

Trending 0
Xandra Pohl, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, is fueling...

Starmer receives $100,000 in gifts, outpacing other leaders

UK News 0
Keir Starmer has declared more than $100,000 in gifts...

Congress files police complaint over threats to Rahul Gandhi’s safety

India News 0
The Congress party lodged a police complaint on Wednesday,...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc