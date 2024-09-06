Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ beats record of Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ becoming the fastest Hindi film to gross $60 million

Amar Kaushik’s horror-comedy Stree 2 is making waves at the box office, breaking records even in its third week. After becoming the second fastest Hindi film to gross $60 million, Stree 2 has now surpassed the third-week earnings of major Hindi blockbusters such as Animal, Jawan, and Baahubali 2 in their Hindi versions.

The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer collected an impressive $8.42 million in its third week alone. This achievement marks the highest third-week collection for a Hindi film to date, narrowly surpassing Baahubali 2‘s third-week total of $8.36 million. Stree 2 continues its strong performance, maintaining dominance at the box office.

Not only did Stree 2 set a new benchmark by collecting $60 million in just 22 days, but it also became the second-fastest Hindi film to achieve this milestone, following Jawan, which reached the mark in 18 days.

With its ongoing success, Stree 2 is now eyeing the top spot among the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time. To achieve this, it must surpass the lifetime collections of Gadar 2, Pathaan, Animal, and Jawan. To top the list, Stree 2 will first need to surpass Pathaan’s total collection of $65 million and Animal’s $66.29 million domestic total.

Moreover, Stree 2 faces no significant competition at the Hindi box office in the near future, giving it a clear opportunity to potentially become the biggest Hindi film ever.