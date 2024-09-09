Veteran Tamil actor and director Kamal Haasan flies to the US to study Artificial Intelligence at top institute

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan, known for his innovative approach to cinema, has taken a bold step to stay ahead of the curve by enrolling in a course on Artificial Intelligence (AI) at a prestigious US institute, according to a report by Deccan Herald. At 69, the actor shows no signs of slowing down, embracing the latest advancements in technology.

The report mentions that Kamal left for the US over the past weekend to begin a 90-day AI course. However, due to work commitments, he will attend the course for 45 days and then return to India. His decision to study AI suggests he plans to incorporate it into his future film projects.

“I have a deep interest in new technology, and you can often see my films experimenting with the latest technological developments. Cinema is my life. All my earnings have gone back into my films by various means. I’m not merely an actor, but a producer too, and I reinvest everything I earn from movies into the industry,” Kamal shared in a previous interview.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyca Productions (@lycaproductions)

Kamal’s passion for technology was evident in his recent films. In Indian 2, he portrayed a 100-year-old action star, using prosthetics to achieve the look. He also played the antagonist Yaskin in Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD, where his character relied heavily on VFX. He is set to reprise his role in the sequel and will be seen in Indian 3 and Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life next year.

On a related note, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor recently made headlines for his inclusion in Time magazine’s “100 Most Influential People in AI” list. Kapoor’s recognition came after winning a landmark legal case that safeguarded his rights to his voice, mannerisms, and iconic dialogues, including his famous catchphrase, “Jhakaas!”

- Advertisement -

Anil expressed his gratitude on Instagram, sharing the magazine cover and writing, “With immense gratitude and a humble heart, I find myself among the visionaries shaping the future of Artificial Intelligence. This recognition by TIME is not just an honor, but a moment of reflection on the journey of innovation and creativity.”

Along with Kapoor, Scarlett Johansson was also featured in the list for raising concerns about the unauthorized use of her voice through AI.