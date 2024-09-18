Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein to co-Star in Netflix rom-com ‘Office Romance’

Unstoppable star Jennifer Lopez and Ted Lasso breakout Brett Goldstein will co-star in the upcoming romantic comedy film Office Romance.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Goldstein is attached to write the script for the Netflix movie alongside Joe Kelly.

As of now, there is no director attached to the project and plot details are yet to be disclosed.

Lopez, well-known rom-coms such as The Wedding Planner and Maid in Manhattan, is strengthening her relationship with Netflix.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Earlier this year, she starred in Brad Peyton’s sci-fi film Atlas for the streamer, opposite Simu Liu and Sterling K Brown. In 2023, she fronted its action movie The Mother, directed by Niki Caro.

Lopez’s next film is the sports drama Unstoppable, directed by William Goldenberg and set to be released by Amazon MGM Studios in December. The film, which premiered earlier this month at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), tells the true story of wrestler Anthony Robles. Notably, Matt Damon and Lopez’s estranged husband, Ben Affleck, are among the film’s producers.