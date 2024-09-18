21.9 C
New York
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein to co-Star in Netflix rom-com 'Office Romance'

By: vibhuti

Date:

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 07: Jennifer Lopez attends the Road to the Golden Globes Party during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto on September 07, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Unstoppable star Jennifer Lopez and Ted Lasso breakout Brett Goldstein will co-star in the upcoming romantic comedy film Office Romance.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Goldstein is attached to write the script for the Netflix movie alongside Joe Kelly.
As of now, there is no director attached to the project and plot details are yet to be disclosed.
Lopez, well-known rom-coms such as The Wedding Planner and Maid in Manhattan, is strengthening her relationship with Netflix.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Earlier this year, she starred in Brad Peyton’s sci-fi film Atlas for the streamer, opposite Simu Liu and Sterling K Brown. In 2023, she fronted its action movie The Mother, directed by Niki Caro.
Lopez’s next film is the sports drama Unstoppable, directed by William Goldenberg and set to be released by Amazon MGM Studios in December. The film, which premiered earlier this month at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), tells the true story of wrestler Anthony Robles. Notably, Matt Damon and Lopez’s estranged husband, Ben Affleck, are among the film’s producers.

Lopez, who gained fame through her roles in romantic comedies like The Wedding Planner and Maid in Manhattan, has more recently appeared in films such as Marry Me and Shotgun Wedding.

Brett Goldstein, a two-time Emmy Award winner for his role as Roy Kent in Ted Lasso, also stars in the romantic film All of You, which premiered at TIFF. Goldstein co-created the Apple TV+ series Shrinking.

Bill Kelly, who worked as a writer and executive producer on Ted Lasso, has also contributed to hit shows like Detroiters, Saturday Night Live, and How I Met Your Mother.

