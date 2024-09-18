Billie Eilish and Finneas endorse Harris-Walz ticket, urge fans to vote

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas have publicly endorsed Kamala Harris and Tim Walz for the 2024 U.S. presidential election. In a heartfelt Instagram reel posted on National Voter Registration Day (September 17), the Grammy Award-winning siblings emphasized the importance of voting and explained why they are supporting the Harris-Walz campaign.

“We are voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz because they are fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet, and our democracy,” Eilish said in the clip. “Vote like your life depends on it, because it does.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

Finneas echoed her sentiments, urging voters to take action against what they perceive as a growing threat from extremist politics. “We can’t let extremists control our lives, our freedoms, and our future,” he said. “The only way to stop them and the dangerous Project 2025 agenda is to vote and elect Kamala Harris.”

This is not the first time Billie Eilish has been politically active. She has been outspoken against Donald Trump since she became eligible to vote, using her platform to promote political engagement among young people. In 2020, Eilish made headlines as the youngest artist to perform at the Democratic National Convention, where she strongly criticized Trump’s leadership.

Both siblings have consistently used their public profiles to advocate for causes they believe in, including environmental issues and reproductive rights.