Kapil Sharma is the richest Indian TV personality; Know the other stars who made the list

The Indian television industry boasts several household names, but when it comes to wealth, comedian Kapil Sharma has surpassed many established actors and become the richest TV celebrity. Sharma’s wit, hard work, and entrepreneurial instincts have earned him an estimated net worth of $36 million. He has transformed from a stand-up comedian to one of India’s top-earning television personalities, leaving behind a trail of success with his popular shows and business ventures.

Kapil Sharma’s rise to fame began in 2007 when he won The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Season 3. Known for his effortless comic timing and ability to connect with audiences, he quickly cemented his position in Indian television. Over the years, Sharma has become a household name with his long-running shows like Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show.

Currently, Kapil hosts The Great Indian Kapil Show, which earns him $ 594,644 per episode. His net worth is estimated at $36 million, according to MoneyControl. This massive fortune places him at the top of the list of television celebrities in India, overtaking other stars like Rupali Ganguly, Tejasswi Prakash, and Karan Kundrra.

Kapil’s wealth is not just limited to his television earnings. He also makes money through endorsements and live shows, contributing to his immense net worth. The comedian’s luxurious lifestyle is reflected in his lavish Andheri apartment, valued at $ 178,393, where he resides with his mother, wife Ginni Chatrath, and their two children.

Apart from being one of the wealthiest, Kapil is also among the top celebrity taxpayers in India. According to Fortune India, the comedian paid $ 309,214 in taxes in FY24. This highlights his growing financial clout in the entertainment industry, where only a handful of television personalities reach such high earnings.

Kapil’s former co-star, Sunil Grover, also ranks high in television earnings. Grover, known for playing beloved characters like Dr. Mashoor Gulati and Gutthi, earns a whopping $ 29,732 per episode on The Great Indian Kapil Show. Despite their public fallout, both Kapil and Sunil have found individual success and continue to be in high demand for their comic talent.

Kapil Sharma’s career has been a series of remarkable achievements. After his breakthrough in 2007 with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, he began hosting Comedy Nights with Kapil in 2013, which became an instant hit. With celebrity guests, humor, and unique format, the show amassed millions of viewers.

In 2016, The Kapil Sharma Show took over, running until 2023. Kapil’s quick wit and ability to entertain audiences from all walks of life made him one of the most beloved comedians in India. The success of these shows allowed Kapil to expand his presence not only on television but also through live performances across the globe.

Kapil Sharma’s journey to the top hasn’t been without its fair share of controversies. In 2016, Kapil posted a controversial tweet tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official handle, complaining about corruption. The tweet stirred public attention and became the topic of heated debates on social media.

His most well-known controversy, however, was the public fallout with his co-star Sunil Grover. The two comedians had a highly publicized spat that led to Sunil exiting The Kapil Sharma Show. Although fans hoped for their reunion, the two comedians have moved on with their careers.

Kapil was also accused of misbehaving with female celebrities such as Monali Thakur and Tanishaa Mukerji during the 2015 International Marathi Film Festival (IIFM) Awards. Despite these incidents, Kapil’s fan base and popularity have remained strong.

Kapil’s wealth, popularity, and dominance in the Indian television industry continue to grow. As he adds new chapters to his career, audiences are eager to see what lies ahead for the comedian. Whether it’s through more shows, endorsements, or ventures into film, Kapil Sharma’s presence in the entertainment industry remains influential.