Indian wrestler Babita Phogat reveals her family only received $120,000 from blockbuster film ‘Dangal’ despite $240 million earnings

Former Indian wrestler Babita Phogat, whose life story inspired the blockbuster Bollywood film Dangal, has made a shocking revelation regarding the financial compensation her family received from the film’s earnings.

The movie, which was based on the lives of Babita, her sister Geeta Phogat, and their father Mahavir Phogat, was a massive success at the box office, grossing an estimated $240 million. However, in a recent interview, Babita disclosed that her family was only given $120,000 in total by the film’s makers.

Babita, who has now shifted her focus to a career in politics after retiring from wrestling, spoke candidly about the disparity between the movie’s earnings and what her family received. During an interview with News 24, Babita was asked, “Out of Rs 2,000 crore made from Dangal, the Phogat family received only Rs 1 crore?” To this, the wrestler-turned-politician confirmed the figure with a firm “Yes.”

When probed further about whether this caused any disappointment or resentment within her family, Babita revealed that their primary motive was not financial gain but rather the recognition and respect that the film brought them. She stated, “Nahi, papa ne ek cheez kahi thi ki logo ka pyaar aur sammaan chahiye.” (No, father had said one thing, we want people’s love and respect.)

Released in 2016, Dangal became a cultural phenomenon, telling the inspiring story of how Mahavir Phogat, a former wrestler himself, trained his daughters to become elite athletes. Geeta Phogat went on to become India’s first female wrestler to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in 2010, while Babita clinched a silver in the same competition. Babita later won gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and added a bronze medal from the 2012 World Wrestling Championships to her list of achievements. She also represented India at the 2016 Rio Olympics, although she did not secure a medal.

The film, starring Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan as Mahavir Phogat, was praised for its powerful performances and its portrayal of gender equality in sports, as Mahavir fought societal norms to train his daughters in a traditionally male-dominated sport. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal not only won the hearts of Indian audiences but also achieved significant success internationally, particularly in China, where it became one of the highest-grossing non-Hollywood films.

Despite the film’s monumental success, Babita emphasized that her family’s focus was always on the respect and admiration they received rather than the financial compensation. The portrayal of their lives on the big screen brought widespread recognition to the Phogat family, turning them into national heroes and inspiring countless young girls across India to take up wrestling and other sports.

Babita Phogat’s transition into politics in 2019 marked a new chapter in her life, but her legacy as a champion wrestler and a role model for women in sports remains intact. While the revelation of the financial aspect of Dangal may come as a surprise to many, it highlights the family’s grounded values and their commitment to earning respect rather than wealth.