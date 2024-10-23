‘Don’t make it obvious,’ Swifties accuse Shakira of copying elements from Eras Tour

Shakira, the Colombian singer who recently surpassed one of Taylor Swift’s major tour records, is facing backlash from Swift’s dedicated fan base, known as ‘Swifties.’ After reports emerged that Shakira’s upcoming Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour broke records previously held by Swift’s Eras Tour, fans took to social media to accuse Shakira of imitating the American pop star’s creative concepts.

Shakira, 47, recently made headlines when her world tour sold out five consecutive stadium performances at Mexico City’s Estadio GNP Seguros. This achievement marked the first time a female performer accomplished this feat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

Taylor Swift had previously set the record by selling out four consecutive shows at the same venue during her Eras Tour. According to reports from Marca, this development stirred intense conversations online as fans debated the similarities between the two tours.

In the wake of Shakira’s record-breaking success, some Swifties accused the Latin pop icon of borrowing elements from Swift’s Eras Tour. Allegations of plagiarism emerged after promotional materials and set designs from Shakira’s tour were compared to Swift’s. One unaffiliated Swift fan account on X (formerly Twitter) sparked widespread reactions, with one fan claiming, “The inspiration is so obviously taken from the Eras Tour but if this goes viral they will be doing mental gymnastics to act like it isn’t.”

The comparison didn’t stop at set designs. Some Swifties also alleged that Shakira’s choreography for her upcoming tour closely mirrored Swift’s performances. After reacting to a video that allegedly showed Shakira rehearsing similar moves to Swift, one fan remarked, “She also has a jump into the water, lol.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

The Swiftie community had varying responses to the situation. While some fans criticized Shakira’s team, claiming they were copying Swift’s ideas, others expressed sympathy for the Colombian superstar. “It’s okay because we love Shakira,” commented one fan, indicating a more understanding stance towards the situation.

Another user took a humorous jab at the apparent similarities, saying Shakira’s team “might as well call it Taylor’s Eras Tour,” while another quipped that the 47-year-old singer “said The Eras Tour is NOT over yet.”

Shakira is on a mission pic.twitter.com/NuJoZX4FSB — Nils Sjöberg (fan acc.) (@icantunseeit) October 22, 2024

Some fans argued that if Swift were in Shakira’s position, the scrutiny would have been far more intense. “Mother is carrying the legacy but in Spanish,” a user posted, acknowledging the cultural and linguistic differences that set Shakira’s tour apart, despite the alleged similarities.

Despite the controversy, both Shakira and Taylor Swift remain at the top of their game, breaking records and dominating the global music scene. Earlier this year, Swift’s Eras Tour became a cultural phenomenon, and Shakira’s upcoming Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour is highly anticipated by fans across the world.

As both artists continue to achieve remarkable success, the comparisons between them may persist. Whether intentional or coincidental, the similarities between their tours have sparked conversations about creativity, influence, and how two of the world’s biggest female stars shape the music industry.