‘We have a lot more ‘jugaad’ (winging it) and get stuff done,’ says Priyanka Chopra while differentiating between Bollywood and Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra, the global star known for her versatile career in both Bollywood and Hollywood, recently opened up about the key differences between working in the two industries. While promoting her new brand Max Factor in India, she gave an insightful interview to Forbes India where she shared her experiences of working in both cinematic worlds.

Currently shooting for the second season of Citadel, Priyanka Chopra recently returned to Mumbai for the launch of her brand Max Factor, marking her return to India after a long stint in the U.S. The actress, who has firmly established her career in Hollywood, compared the work cultures of both Bollywood and Hollywood during her interview.

When asked how she would describe the differences between working in the two industries, Priyanka said, “I think every country in general is different. We all have our own cultural things that we like and how we work. I think the one big difference I have noticed between Hollywood and Bollywood is Hollywood has so much paperwork. 100 emails that will come to you before the next day. Timings are very specific… it depends on what time you wrapped the night before. There’s no room to play unless you are working with a filmmaker like that. It is really tight and very organized.”

Priyanka’s comparison highlights Hollywood’s rigid and meticulous structure, where everything is planned, scheduled, and executed to the minute detail, allowing little room for flexibility.

On the other hand, Priyanka pointed out that Bollywood tends to operate differently. She described Bollywood’s approach as more spontaneous and adaptive. “We have a lot more ‘jugaad’ (winging it) and get stuff done. We are like a little romantic about it like ‘Arey ho jayega, kar lenge (We will get it done),’ so it is like a very different way of working but that is also true to the countries themselves. I think our creativity can be super organic sometimes. That’s the big difference I have seen otherwise filmmaking around the world speaks the same language.”

Priyanka emphasized that this sense of flexibility and spontaneity in Bollywood is emblematic of India’s broader culture. The improvisational spirit or “jugaad” often plays a key role in how things get done, reflecting the country’s way of adapting to challenges on the fly.

Despite her major successes in Hollywood, Priyanka still feels a deep connection to her Bollywood roots. She playfully admitted that she misses the iconic Bollywood slow-motion dancing and lip-syncing that’s a staple of the industry. Priyanka fondly recalled her experience dancing her heart out at the recent wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, where she returned to her Bollywood persona and celebrated the songs she grew up with.

This nostalgia, coupled with her Hollywood discipline, showcases how the actress has managed to balance the best of both worlds in her career.

Priyanka Chopra continues to make waves in Hollywood with multiple projects lined up. After starring in the American romantic comedy Love Again earlier this year, she will next be seen in Heads of State, alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Additionally, Priyanka is set to take on a bold new role in The Bluff, where she will play a 19th-century Caribbean female pirate, promising yet another dynamic performance.

Priyanka’s journey from Bollywood to Hollywood is a testament to her talent, adaptability, and hard work. Her candid thoughts on the differences between the two industries offer valuable insight into how each operates while also celebrating the unique traits that make both special. As she continues to push boundaries and break stereotypes, fans can expect many more exciting performances from the actor on both sides of the globe.